Forget about Miranda Priestly's most famous line in terms of what constitutes exciting spring fashion. No, long floral dresses might not necessarily be groundbreaking, but they're reimagined in beautiful and vibrant ways each year that make them more than worthy of being added to your wardrobe sans judgmental eyebrow raise. Things that are seasonal classics become that way for a reason so go ahead and indulge in all of the wearable blooms you want—you'll still look all kinds of fresh.

While floral printed mini dresses are certainly breezy and carefree there's a special feeling that comes with their longer, more romantic sister styles. Maxi and midi dresses boasting petal-fueled prints have a certain sunny, bohemian vibe about them that makes you want your entire life to turn sepia-toned and soundtracked when you wear them—why wouldn't you want to indulge in that feeling every year as soon as springtime rolls around? Whether you prefer strapless styles or those with long sleeves, subtle ditsy floral prints or vividly hued oversized blooms, the below roundup of flowy dresses will have something for you. Looking like a giant bouquet will always be in, no matter what anyone tells you, so go ahead and take your pick.

Home Grown

Grow On Then Floral Maxi Dress $35 Nasty Gal Buy Now

From its light and bright color palette to its ground-grazing hemline, this dress feels super airy and fresh.

Button Up, Buttercup

ASOS DESIGN Curve maxi tea dress with dropped hem and contrast buttons in floral print $26.50 ASOS Buy Now

Everything about this dress is unexpected and cool, from its asymmetrical ruffled hemline to the black buttons that line the left side of the dress. It's definitely eye-popping.

Pattern Play

'SCARLET' FLORAL PRINT TIE WAIST MAXI DRESS $69 Goodnight Macaroon Buy Now

The only thing better than one floral is two of them and this dress combines two prints in the most expert of ways.

90s Redux

Leith Floral Covered Button Maxi Dress $75 Nordstrom Buy Now

Pair this with a choker and black combat boots and you've got yourself a dreamy throwback look.

Sheer Genius

Farrow Luciana Floral Tiered Maxi Dress in White $139 Need Supply Co Buy Now

For those super hot days when a solid fabric skirt simply won't do.

Bright Idea

Re:Named Tashsa Ruffled Floral-Print Maxi Dress $86.40 Bloomingdale's Buy Now

The gorgeous purple shade of this dress alone makes it a total dream, but add in the subtle floral print and tiered skirt and it becomes almost too good to be true.

Stripe Dream

Style & Co Plus Size Floral-Print Maxi Dress, Created for Macy's $79.50 Macy's Buy Now

Vintage style fit for the 21st century.

Seeing Red

UO Greta Floral Smocked Puff Sleeve Maxi Dress $60 Urban Outfitters Buy Now

Thanks to its puffed sleeves and ruched bodice, this dress feels ultra sweet and even a bit fancy. It's the perfect dress for transitional weather and could be worn all year round, depending on how you style it.

Freshly Picked

Emmie Dress $218 Reformation Buy Now

Forget about CoverGirl, this dress is the epitome of easy, breezy, and beautiful.

Coming Up Daisies

Exchanging Introductions Maxi Dress $99 ModCloth Buy Now

A straightforward print, as far as florals go.

Gathered Up

Unique 21 Hero floral ruched maxi dress $21 ASOS Buy Now

This is one awesome statement dress for both its vibrant oversized print and the ruching details along the its and sleeves.

All Tied Up

Pussy Bow Maxi Dress $149 & Other Stories Buy Now

Proof that pussy bows are not reserved for blouses.

Wrap Star

Printed Wrap Maxi Dress $80 Eloquii Buy Now

A wrap silhouette with punchy prints will never not be cool, just ask DVF.

Mellow Yellow

Floral print dress $100 Mango Buy Now

This whimsical slip dress is another one that your '90s style icon would've definitely rocked.

Petal Pusher

About Us Zahara Floral Maxi Dress $74 Revolve Buy Now

The cutout of this dress combines with a complementary V neckline to make for one head-turning style.

Feeling Blue

Serene Dream Maxi Dress $89 ModCloth Buy Now

An easy, low-stress dress with maximum impact.

Rainbow Brite

Claire Printed Maxi Slip $108 Free People Buy Now

The lace detailing on the bodice of this dress make it feel even more bohemian and dreamy.

Rosy Disposition

Laura Ashley UO Exclusive Georgia Off-The-Shoulder Midi Dress $129 Urban Outfitters Buy Now

Laura Ashley is iconic when it comes to floral dresses, so naturally they nailed their recent collaboration with Urban Outfitters, as you can see above.