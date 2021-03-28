When you're in the "talking" stage, nothing makes you feel the butterflies like a text from your crush letting you know you're on their mind. It's exciting that they're thinking about you, because let's be honest — you are 100% thinking about them, too. If you're looking for a thoughtful way to make them feel the same way, send your crush these morning texts.

You can always send them a simple "Good morning!" and call it a day. But if you'd like to get an actual conversation going with your crush, you'll need to prep a message that's more thought-provoking. Lucky for you (and your crush), I've done the work for you. Here are 18 texts that'll brighten up their day and start a conversation.

1. I had fun hanging out with you last night! When should we do it again?

2. Hi, good morning! I hope you have a wonderful day.

3. So, how did last night go?

4. OK, but did you see that episode of [insert show airing here] last night?

5. Just wanted to LYK I'm thinking of you. I hope you have a great day!

6. Hope your morning is as bright as your face.

7. I think you're so cool. Just wanted to tell you and send some positivity your way.

8. So, I kind of had a dream about you last night.

9. Hi! Ready to get this bread today?

10. I'm up hella early and I refuse to suffer alone.

11. How was game night?

12. Getting up early sucks, but I hope you have the best day today.

13. Tell me you actually got some sleep last night!

14. I know today is super dreary, but I just wanted to send you a little sunshine via text this morning.

15. So, you watched [insert movie you discussed here] right? What did you think?

16. I'm still reeling from [insert artist here]'s new album. Listening to it last night really hit.

17. Wanna get brunch?

18. I'm so hype to see you later.

Remember: Your crush will probably just be happy to hear from you, period. Instead of spending time stressing about what you're going to say and how they might react, send them something that'll make them want to keep up the conversation. Your time is way better spent chatting it up with them via text or IRL than worrying about whether or not your text is "good." You've got this!