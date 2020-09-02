18 Best Fall Jackets Under $100 That Are Lightweight & Totally Versatile

Sadly, summer must come to an end, and that end is just about here. No matter what you're heading back to, fall's impending arrival means you may soon be in need of a brand-new affordable, fashionable fall jacket. With so many different styles and fall colors to choose from, the task can seem especially daunting. But once you have your perfect fall jacket, you’re set — at least until the next season, when the virtual shelves start calling you again.

The tricky part of dressing in fall is that it’s nearly impossible to be sure what weather to expect. You might start a day shivering and end it dripping in sweat, so breathable layers are a necessity. When the wind shifts, though, a mid-weight jacket will help you get through all the different kinds of autumn days. Since this jacket is going to see you through an entire season, you better make sure it's a good one. Meaning: It not only matches most of your outfits, but that it’s also a style you like enough to wear over and over again.

While I’m sad to say goodbye to the hot, sunny days, I can’t help but look forward to all the sartorial fun that comes with a new season. Like always, fall is likely going to sneak up on you, so make sure you’re ready with a fall jacket on hand.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Elite Daily's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

These two jackets are great for mild autumns. They're each made with warm, yet lightweight, so you can kiss overheating. With both available in neutral shades, they'll easily go with the rest of your wardrobe.

If you run cold, one of these borg coats will keep you supremely comfy. The extra length offers your legs more protection from the wind, while the fuzzy texture gives you all the coziness of a blanket.

Gwan by Charon's Brent Cocoon Jacket ($93, Gwan by Charon) will add some necessary drama to your closet, especially when colder weather feels a bit dreary. Toss this funky piece on any outfit, and you'll never have to worry about a boring look.

The Mai Lin Chartreuse ($42, Sofista Funk) from Black-owned Sofista Funk makes layering even more fun. Without hiding any part of your outfit, you can toss on this "sweat-shrug" for a neon touch that keeps you warm. And if the bright yellow is too much for you, don't worry — it also comes in black.

Houndstooth is such a classic pattern that adds a playful edge to any outfit, but it's also so easy to pair with its neutral colors. Both of these options are also shawls, which is the perfect cross of a blanket and a jacket.

The front-tie duster is a classic look that is easy to throw on with anything. Its streamlined, professional look makes it a go-to item in anyone's closet.

In fall, a blazer is one of my favorite jackets to toss on. Not only does it immediately make me feel powerful and like I own a Blackberry, but blazers can take your clothes and make them into a look. You can still keep it casual by dressing down your blazer with jeans and a tee.

To live your most bad*ss life, you need a leather jacket (or, well, faux leather). Since summer makes it nearly impossible to wear the fabric comfortably, fall is prime time for its resurgence.

Let's not forget one of the most classic, enduring fall styles: the jean jacket. Unless you're afraid of the Canadian tuxedo, a jean jacket goes with literally everything already in your closet. Both the jackets above are a versatile medium wash, so they'll easily blend in with your 'fit or contrast amazingly with your dark- and light-wash jeans.

A trench coat will serve you well on all rainy days ahead. The vintage style became popular in the '60s and has stayed fashionable ever since. Wearing one of the trenches above will have you feeling so good, you'll probably be singing in the rain.