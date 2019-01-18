18 "7 Rings" Instagram Captions That'll Make Your Group Pic With The Girls Even Fiercer

You know you're in for a good year when Ariana Grande releases a new song right as we welcome 2019. Her new song "7 Rings" was released on Friday, Jan. 18, and it is a big, big mood. Sure, the song's tune bears a striking resemblance to The Sound of Music's "My Favorite Things" — a very Christmas-y song if you ask me — but that certainly hasn't deterred fans from living for the new bop. I mean, is it the holiday season anymore? Technically, no. But is the song relatable? Also, no, but that doesn't stop the world from loving its bougie AF lyrics. So why not choose one of these "7 Rings" Instagram captions to help you channel your inner Ariana? You might be broke, but you can still act like a boss on Insta, amirite?

If you're wondering where exactly she thought of the title of her song, Grande previously explained that it came from a "rough day in NYC" where she and six friends decided to do a little retail therapy at Tiffany's, because of course they did. Grande tweeted,

well ............. ‘twas a pretty rough day in nyc. my friends took me to tiffany’s. we had too much champagne. i bought us all rings. it was very insane and funny. & on the way back to the stu njomza was like ‘b*tch, this gotta be a song lol’. so we wrote it that afternoon.

And there you have it, fam. The birth of an iconic new beat. So throw down your best selfie on Insta and use any one of these "7 Rings"-inspired captions for some guaranteed double-taps:

1. Breakfast at Tiffany's and bottles of bubbles, girls with tattoos who like getting in trouble.

2. Lashes and diamonds, ATM machines, buy myself all of my favorite things.

3. Been through some bad sh*t, I should be a sad b*tch, who woulda thought it'd turn me to a savage?

4. Rather be tied up with cuffs and not strings.

5. My wrist, stop watchin', my neck is flossin', make big deposits, my gloss is poppin'.

6. You like my hair? Gee, thanks, just bought it.

7. I see it, I like it, I want it, I got it.

8. Wearing a ring, but ain't gon' be no Mrs.

9. Bought matching diamonds for six of my b*tches, I 'd rather spoil all my friends with my riches.

10. Whoever said money can't solve your problems must not have had enough money to solve 'em.

11. Happiness is the same price as red-bottoms.

12. My smile is beamin', my skin is gleamin', the way it shine, I know you've seen it.

13. I bought a crib just for the closet, both his and hers, I want it, I got it.

14. I got my receipts, be lookin' like phone numbers.

15. Black card is my business card.

16. I don't mean to brag, but I be like, "Put it in the bag."

17. Never mind, I got the juice, nothing but net when we shoot.

18. Look at my neck, look at my jet, ain't got enough money to pay me respect.

And now listen to the track on repeat below!