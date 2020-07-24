There's no shortage of attractive humans in The Kissing Booth 2. On top of Joey King (who plays Elle Evans), Joel Courtney (Lee Flynn), and Jacob Elordi (Noah Flynn), all of whom returned to reprise their roles in the sequel, the film also featured some beautiful new faces. One of which was Taylor Zakhar Perez, who played the new and sweet high school thirst trap Marco, and these tweets about him in The Kissing Booth 2 prove people are very into this gem of a character.

Warning: Spoilers for The Kissing Booth 2 ahead. Although Marco's relationship with Elle started rocky — after she accidentally proclaimed praised of his looks over the high school intercom — they grew close when he took Lee's spot in the dance competition. As Elle and Marco practiced their big routine, they bonded and spent more time together.

At the same time Elle was growing close with Marco, she also started to doubt her relationship with Noah. You see, she had found an earring under his college bed in Boston and came to the conclusion it belonged to his alluring classmate Chloe (Maisie Richardson-Sellers) and suspected they hooked up.

Elle and Marco's chemistry got more intense with time, and they shared a steamy kiss at the end of their competition-winning dance routine — which Noah awkwardly saw since he was there to surprise Elle. In the end, Elle realized she wasn't actually interested in pursuing a future with Marco, but it seems like plenty of fans would be interested in taking that place in Marco's life.

Fans also couldn't help but notice the glaring similarities between Elle's two suitors...

The Kissing Booth 2 is now on Netflix.