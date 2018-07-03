Breakups are never easy, but if there is one positive thing about them, it’s that they can teach you a lot about yourself, about what you want from future relationships, and, sometimes, about people in general. When you think about it like this, in the long run, breakups are kind of amazing. If you don't believe me, just look at how folks on Reddit responded when they were asked about lessons they learned after their first relationship. Some of them were moving, some were painful, but all were actually pretty profound. Heartbreak, it seems, is a harsh but incredible teacher.

But before we get too far along, I want to reflect a little bit about my first relationship lesson. When I think back to my earliest real breakup, the lesson I learned is that you can take the boy out the carnival, but you can't take the carnival out of the boy. And someday, no matter how much he tells you he's not about about that carnie life anymore, he's probably lying. Which is why, one night, he's going to call you and break up with you by saying he's going back. The lesson is: Find yourself a partner who isn't so nomadic. And, yes, this is a true story.

But enough about me. Let's see what important insights other people have had after their first relationships ended.

You don’t have to stay in the relationship. Giphy Not to stick around because you think you're not good enough for anyone else. He was emotionally abusive and made me think I was the problem. Finally had the balls to cut him out my life a year ago. I'm f***ing triumphant! — u/bloopbloopbleebloop

You should never settle. Giphy I learned to only date people you see yourself really ending up with. I heard a quote somewhere that sounded something like this: "I am not wasting my time on you. I see potential in you. I'm dating you because I could marry you." — u/BennyKB Don't be so desperate that you'd date someone horrible just because you want to have a boyfriend, don't be so naive and trusting, and don't drop "I love you" all willy nilly. — u/HarleySpencer To never settle for anything less than heart pounding, breathtaking, lust, love and friendship. Don't stay in a relationship because you're too scared to leave and/or because you're settling. Big beautiful world out there, go live in it. — u/runettesandbacon That liking the idea of the relationship is totally different from actually liking the relationship. If that made sense. It was my first relationship and I was just too caught up in finally being in one, instead of working to improve our relationship. Ugh, I'm a horrible person, but I learned. — u/cheeselesspizza

What They Will Never Put Up With In A Relationship Ever Again Giphy That being stuck in a manipulative and abusive relationship is no joke, and it's hard to see how bad things are when you're in one. I learned what to look out for in all of my future relationships, basically. — u/SomeNorwegianChick Don't put up with anyone's bulls***, and don't change yourself to please someone else. — u/Tinavicious If the person you're in a relationship proves not to be trustworthy in small things, they'll never be trustworthy in larger matters, either. And without total trust, the relationship isn't built on a steady foundation that will endure. — u/Back2Bach To never let anyone tell you who you are or what you are capable of. — u/Snowhite228 never let him record you doing sexual acts, he will foward it to all his friends :/ — u/Deepthroatcutie

Mistakes They Made Giphy To not be physically abusive. I was a teenager and I guess it felt acceptable because I grew up seeing my mom do that to my dad. She didn't cause any physical harm in doing so, and I didn't either, so I guess I grew up thinking it was an acceptable way to show frustration. It was our friends' shocked responses that made realize it's not acceptable. Otherwise I would not have connected with the fact that I'm causing harm, shame and embarrassment to me and my boyfriend. I'm in my 30' s now and have never acknowledged this until today. — u/1ofthese Don't base your entire self-worth on what that person thinks of you. I had so much self-confidence because my boyfriend constantly built me up, and then he got bored of me and decided he could do better. When the relationship ends, you lose your confidence and sink into a depression until you realize you are worth something to people other than him. It's good to be confident, but make sure you're confident outside of one person's opinion. — u/PanickySam That your happiness in the relationship needs to be your own. Don't let your happiness come from constantly making your S/O happy. — u/TheManTh3yCallJayne