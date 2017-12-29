17 "New Year's Day" Lyrics For Captions That Are Perfect For You & Bae

If you've been listening to Taylor Swift's Reputation nonstop since it came out like I have, you know that the last track on the album, "New Year's Day," is a beautiful song that we can't stop singing along to. It's the quintessential jam about spending New Year's Day with bae. We even teared up a bit (OK, a lot) watching her perform the song on The Tonight Show. The lyrics are beautiful and everything we could have asked for from a wonderful writer like Tay. This is why you need "New Year's Day" lyrics for captions when you want to post your first pic of 2018 to Instagram.

Swift's whole album is pretty much like an entire year from start to finish. First, you're "...Ready For It?" and then, you find yourself in a little bit of drama which is basically "Look What You Made Me Do." Then, when the party ends, you get a quiet love song about "New Year's Day" as you're ready to start anew. We're definitely ready for a brand new year starting with a clean slate. We're hoping the drama with Swift is over, too. Hey Tay, forget Kanye and Katy, you can start a dreamy new year with your bae, Joe Alwyn. After all, a new year is all about new beginnings. Let's leave the drama in 2017, because 2018 is here to bring us so much more.

Your new 2018 beginning can be with your loved ones like your partner, your bestie, or your number one girl squad. You will definitely want to document your new journey, so these 17 "New year's Day" lyrics are absolutely perfect for your Instagram posts.

The song truly has all the feels you would ever need. You can post that picture of your post-party cleanup crew, the glitter aftermath of your epic New Year's Eve rager, or your very first cozy coffee pic with "your person" on Jan. 1. Share whatever pic your heart desires, because Swift said it best: you'll need to "hold on to the memories, they will hold on to you." Therefore, here are all of the lyrics you'll need to accompany a Happy New Year's Day post.

1. "There's glitter on the floor after the party."

2. "Candle wax and Polaroids on the hardwood floor. You and me from the night before."

3. "Don’t read the last page."

4. "But I stay when you're lost and I'm scared and you’re turning away."

5. "I want your midnights, but I'll be cleaning up bottles with you on New Year's Day."

6. "You squeeze my hand three times in the back of the taxi."

7. "I can tell that it's gonna be a long road."

8. "I'll be there if you're the toast of the town, babe. Or if you strike out and you're crawling home."

9. "Don't read the last page. But I stay when it’s hard or it’s wrong or we're making mistakes."

10. "I want your midnights."

11. "I’ll be cleaning up bottles with you on New Year's Day."

12. "Hold on to the memories, they will hold on to you."

13. "Hold on to the memories, they will hold on to you. And I will hold on to you."

14. "Please don't ever become a stranger whose laugh I could recognize anywhere."

15. "There's glitter on the floor after the party. Girls carrying their shoes down in the lobby."

16. "Candle wax and Polaroids on the hardwood floor. You and me forevermore."

17. "And I will hold onto you."

Hoping you have a dreamy New Year's Day, and an epic 2018 making a reputation to remember.