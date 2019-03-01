17 Funny Texts To Send Your Best Friend Right Now That'll Make Her Whole Day

As someone who is glued to their phone, I love it when I get a text out of the blue. If that text just so happens to be something super funny from my best friend that makes me laugh, even better. Sometimes, you just want to put a smile on your BFF's face for no reason other than she's your favorite person in the world, and you want her to have a good day. Though, I understand coming up with something that will actually make her laugh out loud can be hard, so I'm here to help you out with funny texts to send your best friend.

Of course, you might remember an inside joke or something you saw at brunch on Sunday that made you both laugh until you cried. You could always send her a reminder text that'll have her LOL-ing as well. However, if you're looking for something new, it can be difficult coming up with just the right pun or hilarious quote that will make her chuckle. That's why I'm here with these 18 texts that you can copy and paste. I know if I received any of these out of the blue, I'd be laughing until I was on the floor.

For The Friend Who Loves A Good Pun

1. "Don't forget that breakfast is the most important meal of the day. Also, I like that you're my BFF a waffle lot."

2. "I'm in kind of a pickle, because my best friend is not around and you're kind of a big dill to me."

3. "Doughnut forget we're hanging out later, and we should get doughnuts."

4. "I love you a latte. Even more than my morning cup of a coffee, so you know it's serious."

5. "We're best fries forever, and everyone loves fries."

6. "Let's be like monkeys and hang later, OK?"

For The Friend Who Loves TV Besties

7. "You beautiful tropical fish." — Parks and Recreation

8. "To my frond to the ond." — Broad City

9. "They don't know that we know that they know." — Friends

10. "We need to remember what’s most important in life: friends, waffles, work. Or waffles, friends, work. Doesn’t matter, but work is third." — Parks and Recreation

11. "You're a warrior, and your warrior name is... Beyoncé Pad Thai." — The Mindy Project

For When You Just Want Her To Have The Best Day Ever

12. "Have the best day ever, and if someone tries to ruin it for you, send me their name and I will yell at them."

13. "Saw your Instagram post, and just wanted to let you know I'm telling everyone from now on that my best friend is a model superstar."

14. "Hakuna Moscato: it means no worries... and let's get drinks later."

15. "Here's a random text that you can use as an excuse to bail on someone who is boring to talk to today."

16. "Hope your day's as wonderful as the milkshakes that we should get next time we hang."

17. "Just wanted to let you know that you're pretty much my most favorite of all time in the history of ever."