16 Tweets About Fighting With Your Significant Other That Are So Scarily Accurate
If you're going through a rough patch with your significant other, you may want to vent about it on the internet. It's only natural to want to let off some steam, especially if your friends are sick of your back-and-forth texts, calls, and FaceTimes of "My partner is the best" and two hours later "OK they're literally the worst." To cope with your need to vent, you can check out some tweets about fighting with your significant other, because you truly aren't the only one wanting to scream into the void.
I rounded up some tweets people posted complaining about their fights with their boyfriends, girlfriends, partners, and even ex-partners. From peoples' annoyance over their partner's cuteness, to very legitimate issues like dealing with your partner's family's homophobia while in a queer relationship, people just gotta complain about it online. No judgment, I definitely have done the same in the past when in a relationship. It feels good to complain about the annoying things in life, even if it doesn't necessarily solve anything. But you can deal with solving issues and communication later and just vent away from now. Or at least, read other people venting and feel satisfied in that, too.
When you just look into their eyes and it makes it better.
Is this not the most unbelievably cutest thing you've ever read? I cannot deal.
Gotta glam it up.
You know you need to look your best when you're about to break some hearts. Show them what they're about to miss forever, you know?
This is really encouraging.
Wow, sign me up for marriage right away. I love committing to a lifelong partnership filled with annoyance.
LOL, cringe.
"Sorry I'm iconic," may or may not be my way to apologize in a relationship. Maybe I should rethink that.
We *don't* stan an indecisive partner.
Just tell me what restaurant to go to and I will go. For goodness sakes.
I support you, Maggie.
Not here for homophobic family members. At all. I totally get how that can be endlessly aggravating.
When sports low-key tear you apart.
Wow what's that like? Liking sports so much that you get in fights over it?
Just kidding, I hold a grudge against Cleveland forever for taking LeBron James away from me. (When I say me, I mean the Miami Heat.)
When you know you need more people in your corner.
You have to have your other people, too! Being with one person all the time can easily get you irritated with them, so it's smart to have other people you can go to.
I need to find one like this.
Tell me I'm pretty and give me money. 😊
(Jokes, I just want love.)
So after you scroll through these relatable tweets, vent a little about your own relationship or single life stories to your own Internet followers or IRL friends who are there to listen.
Check out the “Best of Elite Daily” stream in the Bustle App for more stories just like this!