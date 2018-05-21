If you've ever wondered about the meaning of those four letters people sometimes list in their dating app profiles — like INTJ or ENFP — you're not alone. The MBTI (Myers-Briggs Type Indicator) test is meant to determine an individual's preferences, and in turn, their personality type. According to the creators of the MBTI, there are 16 types, which are made up of personality traits and individual preferences. So in order to use your MBTI to your advantage, like when it comes to the best sexts to send based on your Myers-Briggs, you'll first need to take the test.

There is an official paid MBTI assessment, as well as unofficial free versions. Each test asks a series of questions to help understand your preferences and break them down through five categories. First is favorite world. When it comes down to it, do you tend to focus on the outside world? This signifies extraversion (E). If you prefer to be in your own inner world, you're more prone to introversion (I). The other letters that come together to make up the 16 different personalities have to do with information: sensing (S) or intuition (N); decisions: thinking (T) or feeling (F); and structure: judging (J) or perceiving (P).

Once you've taken the test and discovered your personality type, those four little letters can help you to understand everything from your leadership style to the best way to flirt with your crush. Here, I've used the MBTI to come up with the ultimate sext for you to send based on your Myers-Briggs personality type. Because, really, what better way is there to apply this newfound information about yourself to your everyday life?

INTJ (The Architect) Giphy "How many times do you think you can make me come tonight?" When you are committed to a task, you always see it through to the end. As an INTJ, you hold yourself and others to the highest of standards — even in the bedroom.

INTP (The Logician) Giphy "Tell me everything you want to do to me right now." As an INTP, you're all about ideas. Your ideal sext is an abstract one. It doesn't actually need to come to fruition, as long as you can imagine it happening.

ENTJ (The Commander) Giphy "I bought a new toy... You should come try it out with me." Ever the leader, you enjoy expanding your own knowledge and passing it on to other people. You can sometimes be a bit forceful when it comes to sharing your ideas, but that's only because you're so passionate.

ENTP (The Debater) Giphy "Let's see how far we can get in the Kama Sutra tonight." Routine bores you, especially in your sex life. As an ENTP, you're always up for trying a new position or testing out a freaky fantasy. You rarely do the same thing twice in a row.

INFJ (The Advocate) Giphy "I want you to describe your most intimate fantasy." As an INFJ, you crave connection and long-term relationships with others. Sex is meaningful for you, and you seek to understand what truly motivates the person you're with.

INFP (The Mediator) Giphy "There's nothing hotter to me than turning you on." Loyalty is key for you, INFP. You also want to help others fulfill their potential, so it doesn't hurt that you're able to see a number of possibilities in any situation.

ENFJ (The Protagonist) Giphy "Just thinking about how you touched me the other night is getting me wet." You're highly in tune with your emotions and the needs of others, ENFJ. Warm and responsive, you're also easily excited. It only takes a few well-chosen words to get you all hot and bothered.

ENFP (The Campaigner) Giphy "I can't concentrate on work right now. All I can think about is how good you feel." You believe a little imagination can go a long way, ENFP. Your confidence and spontaneity mean you're always ready for anything, and you need someone who can keep up.

ISTJ (The Logistician) Giphy "I may seem quiet to you, but you haven't heard me in bed." Your tendencies of practicality and dependability don't mean you're boring in the bedroom. Put that logic to good use with a surprisingly steamy sext.

ISFJ (The Defender) Giphy "Just wanted to reiterate how much I loved riding you the other day. Let's do it again soon." Thorough, accurate, and known for your attention to detail, put those very specific memories to good use. The person on the receiving end of your sext will definitely appreciate how considerate you are.

ESTJ (The Executive) Giphy "You, me, no clothes. 8 p.m. Be there." Once you set your mind to something, ESTJ, there's no going back. Your decisive nature will come in handy when it comes to getting the results you desire.

ESFJ (The Consul) Giphy "My body is craving yours. Cuddles and sex later?" ESFJs have big, warm hearts. A sweet and sensual sext like this will help satisfy your longing for harmony and connection.

ISTP (The Virtuoso) Giphy "Let's go to a sex shop together. We can each pick out one thing to use when we get home." You love to observe and analyze, and when it comes to hookups, efficiency is key. For these reasons, a sex toy is the perfect tool to get you off.

ISFP (The Adventurer) Giphy "Warning: Do not open the photo I'm about to send you in front of anyone else." A sensitive soul, you live in the present and try to always enjoy the current moment. For an ISFP, a little adventure is always possible, even in the most mundane situation.

ESTP (The Entrepreneur) Giphy "Take a long lunch today. I'll be waiting for you." When it comes down to it, you want results and you want them fast. You're active, energetic and a hands-on learner in all aspects of your life.