The end of 2018 is approaching at a lightning fast speed, which means the biggest party night of the year is also almost upon us. Excitingly, it's an evening where shining like a disco ball is not only acceptable, but encouraged. Below are 16 plus size New Year's Eve dresses that will help you dazzle appropriately and ensure that you'll turn major heads, no matter what kind of party you step into. If you're not into sequins or glitter, fear not. While I don't understand your aversion to shimmer (the more, the better, as I see it), I made sure to include some non- glitzy selections that will still be sure to stun.

From sweeping silk gowns and sexy body con styles to off-the-shoulder necklines and yes, plenty of glitter, the below selection of dresses will have something for everyone. Pick out the one that calls your name, scout out the perfect piece of jewelry to compliment it with, and sling on your favorite pair of heels. Or, let's be real, flats. Because no one wants to be on their feet well past midnight in sky-high stilettos. To finish off the look, why not go with uber glittery lids or a strong pout? Bring on the drama.

Happy shopping and happy (almost!) New Year!

Cold Shoulders

From the off-the-shoulder neckline to the silver detailing, this dress is all kinds of trendy and cool. It's one you could wear to a club or house party alike.

Sheen Queen

This dress looks like liquid metal in wearable form.

Earn Your Stripes

Perfect for the glitterbug, this dress features stripes of shimmery gold and a deep V neckline. I'd pair it with a gold choker and matching heels.

Let's Split

Now this is a gown! It's silky, slitted, and boasts a gorgeous gathered waist.

Feeling Blue

If you're not into all over sparkle but still want to shine, consider this dress with a pair of dramatic chandelier earrings.

LBD

But make it sparkly.

Go For Goddess

I love everything about the shape of this dress. The high slit, the slightly puffed sleeves, the ruched neckline—it all makes for one killer piece.

Power Shoulders

Channel the '80s with this shoulder pad-clad dress. The asymmetrical skirt and sequin detailing bring it back to modern day.

Shimmy!

You better be dancing if you wear this dress.

Shine On

If you want an example of what perfect ruching looks like reference this dress.

Simply Put

A classic LBD will never not be cool, especially when it looks like this.

Old Hollywood

The sweetheart neckline combined with the balloon sleeves is almost too good to be true.

Strong Arm

This one could definitely rival a disco ball.

Peek-A-Boo

The sexiest keyhole to ever exist.

Animal Instinct

I love velvet for New Year's Eve and this dress is both soft and fierce.

Do The Twist

The subtle knot detail goes a long way.