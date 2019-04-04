Coachella is just over a week away, which means it's officially time to finesse your outdoor concert wardrobe. There's no better way to ensure it's got that special je ne sais quoi than by adding in a few ace festival 2019 accessories that will take whatever looks you've got planned to a whole other level. It's all in the details, right? Even if you're not headed to the party in Palm Springs next weekend there are a slew of other sonic events coming up on the calendar worth getting decked out for (Lollapalooza! Bonnaroo! Pitchfork! Gov Ball! The list goes on.) , so pull out your matching co-ords, cutoff shorts, and tie dye tees and decide how you want to really make them pop.

From a playful bucket hat and an iridescent cross body bag to a delicate body chain and colorful sunglasses, the below roundup of festival-ready accessories has something for everyone. Prefer to go more Cali cool than psychedelic free spirit? I've got you. Is convenience most important to you? You're covered too. No matter what you like to rock, you'll find something you love. Pick a few pieces, grab some glittery eyeshadow, and get excited to dance your heart out in style.

Bucket Head

Kavu Fishermans Chillba Hat $45 Free People Buy Now

Make your brain bloom with daisies with this super playful bucket hat. It'll block the sun while ensuring your friends don't loose you in the crowd. A win-win!

Rainbow Brite

RAINBOW BABE BEADED CHOKER $5 Dolls Kill Buy Now

Nothing screams festival dressing like rainbow and chokers. Combine the two trends with this delicate beaded piece, which would look ace when layered with other similarly dainty necklaces.

Shine Factor

adidas Originals Iridescent Crossbody Bag $40 Urban Outfitters Buy Now

Keep your items safe in style with this iridescent crossbody zipper bag from Adidas. If you're not into the fanny pack look but still want your items to stay close to you, this is the perfect carryall.

Silver Linings

Bralette It Go Body Chain $10 Nasty Gal Buy Now

Wear this over pretty much any top and add a bit of unexpected shimmer to your look. Sexy is right!

Throw Shade

Tortoiseshell Cat-Eye Sunglasses $6 Forever 21 Buy Now

Cheap sunglasses are key at music festivals, seeing as it's likely you might loose or break them. This pair will cost you only $6 but looks expensive AF.

Wild Thing

reTH Sawyer Belt Bag $80 Shopbop Buy Now

Like convenience of fanny packs but not the look? Try out this super trendy belt bag made of a faux croc leather.

Best Buds

Loves Me Not Flower Round Sunglasses $16 Urban Outfitters Buy Now

Channel your inner flower child with these blooming sunnies. They're basically wearable happiness and are guaranteed to make you some new festival friends.

Sun Belt

POCKETFUL OF SUNSHINE BELT BAG $15 Dolls Kill Buy Now

I've got a pocket, got a pocket full of sunshine! This mini satchel is super trendy and the perfect size to hold your credit card or ID—it snaps, so put extra valuable items in it and they'll stay safe=.

Gold Standard

Waikiki Shell Collar $28 Free People Buy Now

Pukka shells, the luxurious way.

Western Revival

Bandana $12.50 Madewell Buy Now

Coachella is notorious for sandstorms so make sure you bring a stylish bandana to tie around your mouth in case one occurs.

Rose Colored Glasses

Sammy 49mm Round Sunglasses $165 Nordstrom Buy Now

Everything looks better with a shot of pink.

Swede Stuff

Fjallraven Kanken Mini Backpack $70 Shopbop Buy Now

Outfitted with tons of zipper pockets and a sizable cavity, this mini backpack convenience at its cutest.

Double Down

ASOS DESIGN leather double buckle western waist and hip belt $29 ASOS Buy Now

I swear, every outfit involving denim bottoms looks ten times cooler with one of these belts.

Vivid Dream

Sincerely Jules by Scunci Bobby Pin with Rainbow Hanging Stones $8 Target Buy Now

Bring the rainbow to the party with this gorgeous glittery bobby pin.

Final Straw

UO Open Weave Straw Panama Hat $39 Elite Daily Buy Now

Another hat that will keep the sun out of your eyes, this brimmed hat is for those of you who love rocking boho cool.

Cherry On Top

Lolita Earrings $85 Susan Alexandra Buy Now

They're most definitely not the pits.