It’s almost that time of year again… you know, the one where you get to embody your favorite fictional or IRL character in the most extra way possible. I’m talking about Halloween — one of my personal favorite holidays! I love any excuse to get dressed up, and it’s even more fun when you can coordinate your costume with your partner. And what better way to get excited for the season than with these 2000s couples costume ideas for Halloween 2019?

The early 2000s brought plenty of iconic pop culture references into the world. While the fashion of that decade had something to be desired (low-rise jeans should never come back in style, IMO), the biggest hits won’t soon be forgotten. TV shows like Sex and the City and Gossip Girl were everyone’s obsession, and artists like Rihanna and Taylor Swift were just hitting the beginnings of their popularity (never forget “Umbrella” or “Teardrops on My Guitar”). If you and bae want to bring back the early aughts vibes, you can get creative with couples costumes from this era. Channel your favorite celeb or movie couple with a nod to this “totally dope” decade. Break out the denim, chokers, and butterfly clips, and get ready for a major throwback.

1. Britney Spears & Justin Timberlake Mark J Terrill/AP/Shutterstock I can’t imagine the early 2000s without the full-denim outfits that Justin and Britney wore to the 2001 American Music Awards. To copy this look, all you need is a whole lot of denim… the clashier, the better. Try pairing a lace-up denim tube top with an ankle-length patchwork skirt, and pick out a denim blazer and denim hat for bae.

2. Luke Danes & Lorelai Gilmore (Gilmore Girls) Warner Brothers Gilmore Girls fans know there’s no sweeter TV couple than Lorelai Gilmore and Luke Danes. This outfit is super easy to put together yourself using clothes you might already have in your closet. Throw on jeans, a flannel, and a backwards baseball cap for Luke, and a beanie, cardigan, and coffee cup for Lorelai. You’re a match made in Stars Hollow heaven.

3. Ellen DeGeneres & Portia DeRossi Neilson Barnard/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Ellen and Portia have been an item for over a decade now, so they have countless looks you could choose to copy. Maybe the most recognizable is their wedding look from 2008, where Ellen wore a flowy white blouse and tuxedo vest, and Portia wore a ballgown with a halter top. It’s an over-the-top costume, but if you’re willing to commit, you could definitely steal the show.

4. Troy Bolton & Gabriella Montez ('High School Musical') Disney If you, like me, used to know every word to every song in the High School Musical franchise, you can’t go wrong with a costume based on the two main characters (Zac Efron, if you’re reading this, I still love you). All you need for Troy is a red and white basketball uniform that says “Wildcats,” while Gabriella can wear her signature red dress.

5. Jennifer Lopez & Puff Daddy Charles Sykes/Shutterstock You know hip-hugger jeans had to make an appearance here somewhere… and there’s no better place for them than in a Jennifer Lopez and Puff Daddy couples’ costume. This couple and their peak '00s outfits live forever in my heart, and luckily, their looks are easy to recreate for yourself. A white low-rise jean paired with a white tube top, white bandana, and massive hoop earrings complete J. Lo’s look, and a white t-shirt, baseball cap, sunglasses, and chain cross necklace can transform your boo into Puff Daddy.

6. Noah Calhoun & Allie Hamilton (The Notebook) New Line Cinema For hopeless romantics, Noah and Allie from The Notebook represent the dreamiest love story. The couple has several different famous looks in the movie, so you and your partner can take your pick between them. My favorite? The beach scene, where Allie wears a gorgeous 1940s red and white swimsuit and Noah actually pulls off a newsboy cap. It’s pure magic.

7. Brad Pitt & Jennifer Aniston Stewart Cook/Shutterstock TBH, I will always ship Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston. The former couple was married from 2000 to 2005, and they delivered some great red carpet looks during those years. One of the most well-known is their 2000 Emmys appearance, where Jen wore a strapless red gown with a tiny shoulder bag, and Brad wore a tux with a notably unbuttoned shirt (and coordinating chokers).

8. Regina George & Aaron Samuels ('Mean Girls') Paramount Pictures Mean Girls will always be so fetch… and even though it came out in 2004, it continues to be a central facet of pop culture. Ariana Grande based her “thank u, next" video in part off the movie, and there’s even a musical version of Mean Girls currently playing on Broadway. Regina George costumes are easy to find, and Aaron Samuels just needs a football uniform. You can’t go wrong.

9. Shane McCutcheon & Carmen de la Pica Morales ('The L Word') Showtime The L Word was a revolutionary series for queer representation in the media. Lovers of the show still look to Shane McCutcheon and Carmen de la Pica Morales as a beloved fan-favorite couple… even if they didn’t last throughout the series. You and your partner can bring the romance back to life with a blazer and skinny tie combo for Shane (complete with tousled hair and angsty dark eyeliner) and a flirty dress with hoop earrings for Carmen.

10. Blair Waldorf & Chuck Bass (Gossip Girl) CW Anyone with a penchant for preppy style will love the opportunity to dress up as Blair, Gossip Girl’s resident know-it-all boss babe. Her love story with Chuck was never an easy one, but the duo made it through the drama stronger than ever. This couples’ costume is a great excuse to break out all the plaid skirts, bows, and shiny loafers you and your SO have in your closets. Don’t mess with this power couple dream team.

11. Mariah Carey & Nick Cannon Henry Lamb/Photowire/BEI/Shutterstock There was a time when pop diva Mariah Carey was married to actor Nick Cannon, and wow… what an entertaining time it was. This couple always did the most for Halloween, dressing up as cookies and milk, a pair of firefighters, and (maybe their personal best), a pair of sexy angels. Sure, an angel costume is easy enough to find on its own, but if you add the bedazzled “Angel” necklace, and put your boo in a white tux and some angel wings, you’re practically Nick and Mariah.

12. Elle Woods & Warner Huntington III ('Legally Blonde') MGM Elle Woods and her obnoxious boyfriend Warner Huntington III might not have made things work in Legally Blonde (which was probably for the best), but they still make a hilarious Halloween couples’ costume. For an Elle Woods costume, just seek out anything pink and sparkly, and for Warner, a preppy sweater and shoulder bag is all you need.

13. Lizzie McGuire & Gordo ('Lizzie McGuire') Disney In honor of the upcoming Lizzie McGuire reboot, celebrate by going as Lizzie McGuire and her BFF-turned-maybe-love-interest David "Gordo" Gordon. If you’ve seen the series, you know that Gordo is majorly in love with Lizzie for years… and then, at the end of The Lizzie McGuire Movie, they finally kiss (although they reportedly won’t end up together in the reboot). Flared jeans, a pink tank top, and flip flops are classic Lizzie, while Gordo is known for his mop of curly brown hair, backpack, and awkwardly layered combos of shirts.

14. Callie Torres & Arizona Robbins ('Grey's Anatomy') ABC This beloved couple may not have ended up together on Grey’s Anatomy, but that doesn’t mean you can’t channel their cuteness into a Halloween costume. Plus, this look is super comfy — all you both need are dark blue scrubs, white doctors’ coats, and little DIY hospital ID badges.

15. Beyonce & Jay Z Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock Before Bey and Jay were the dynamic duo they are today, they were just two people in the early phases of dating. Thankfully, that time period brought along some killer fashion moments that are perfect for a throwback costume. To live your best ‘00s pop diva life, put on a metallic gold jumpsuit (bedazzle it if you really want to go all out) with matching sandals. Your partner can go for a white tux and fedora with a striped orange tie.