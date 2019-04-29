The Battle of Winterfell just wrecked the entire internet. Seriously, y'all, this episode was the most intense of all Game of Thrones history. And the tweets about the Battle of Winterfell prove that Thrones fans will never be the same. The episode picked up exactly where the last one left off, with the army of wights approaching Winterfell as the human army waited in terror. Also waiting in terror? Every single person watching the show.

The episode started off in silence. It was in the middle of the night, so the army of the dead couldn't be seen as it approached. A bit scary!! The tension continued to build until Melisandre made her first Season 8 appearance. She brought the miracle of fire (and with it, lighting — thank you for that, Red Woman) and used her power to set all of the Dothraki weapons on fire. But it didn't do much... as it only took the white walkers about two minutes to kill all of the Dothraki off. Yup, the Dothraki army all became part of the army of the dead in this episode. And that was in the first 15 minutes.

Once the battle started, viewers did not get a single break to catch their breath. It was crazy intense, y'all.

Twitter was effectively hyperventilating the entire time.

More to come...