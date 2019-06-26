I am not a super mushy person, at least not with words. I prefer to show my feelings rather than speak them. But for some reason, texting is the one exception to the rule. It's where I am actually able to open up and get a little more emotionally vulnerable about my feels. Does that sound familiar? If so, it wouldn't hurt to have a few texts to send your partner after you define the relationship to let them know just how much taking that step means to you — whether you're someone who feels totally comfortable saying those kinds of sweet things to them face to face or not.

So, if you've recently defined the relationship and you want to express how much you care about your new partner — or how lucky you feel to have found one another — why not shoot them a quick text to express what's in your heart? Don’t worry about writer’s block, because I've got you covered with ideas to get you started. Here's what to send your brand new bae that is sure to light up their day. After all, who doesn't want to hear they are amazing and loved, am I right?

1. Hey you. I just want to say I’m glad you’re mine. 💕

2. I woke up this morning feeling really lucky today… Hmm, I wonder why? 😜

3. Hey boyfriend/girlfriend! … Sorry, couldn’t resist, I just love saying it!

4. If it wasn’t already obvious, you’re my favorite person. Just thought you should know. 🤷

5. Just sending you a text to let you know I’m thinking of you and that I’m so glad you’re in my life.

6. In case our last conversation didn’t make it clear, you mean SO much to me. ❤️❤️❤️

7. I feel really lucky to have someone so special in my life… Just wanted you to let you know that.

8. Not to get all mushy, but I’ve never felt like this about someone before. I am so glad that you’re my bae.

9. Being with you makes me really happy, and I am excited to make you happy too.

10. I was just thinking about you and I realized I had this goofy ass smile on my face. 😂 Embarrassing… but hey, you’re totally worth it.

11. Good morning (literal) bae! I love that I get to say that and really mean it now.

12. I am not gonna lie, waking up today knowing you’re mine has already made my entire day.

13. Thank you just for being you — and for loving me. 💖

14. I never thought I was the relationship type, but then I met you. I’ve never been more glad to be wrong.

15. I am so happy were together… That's it, that’s the text. 😜

See, showing your softer side in a text doesn’t have to be so hard after all. I mean, what’s the point of defining the relationship if you can't open up and be a little vulnerable with your heart, right? Besides, who doesn't want to hear how much they mean to their new partner? So go for it — send that sweet text that will let your brand new bae know just how you feel.