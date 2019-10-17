If you're dating a fire sign, first of all, lucky you, because these signs are so much fun and so passionate who wouldn't want to date them? But also, fire signs, aka Aries, Leo, and Sagittarius, are known for being warm-hearted, affectionate, and open to being a little bit mushy. So, having texts to send your fire sign partner that will make them smile is a great way to keep their passion burning when you are apart.

When crafting a text to send to a fire sign, consider all the traits and characteristics that make them special. Not only are they loving and firey in the bedroom, but these signs also have a natural optimism and excitement for life. Letting them know that you recognize and appreciate that in them is very likely to touch their heart. Because, after all, being seen by the people we love is one of the best feelings in the world. And by taking their zodiac element into mind, it can help you focus in on who they are at their core.

So, if you're feeling the love and you want them to know it, you don't have to wait until you're face to face. Nope, you can tell them just how much they're in your heart and in your mind with one of these sweet texts.

There's No Such Thing As Too Many Compliments For Fire Signs.

Fire signs are proud and confident and have no difficulty accepting compliments whatsoever. In fact, they love them, so don't be afraid to keep the praise coming. 1. Your courage and kindness inspires me every day, just thought you should know that. 2. I love the way you see the world and your endless optimism. You make the world a better place just by being in it. 3. You're the bravest and boldest person I've ever met and it's amazing. 4. I've never met anyone with a bigger and more generous heart. I am so glad you're mine. 5. I was just thinking about you and how freaking cute you are. Just thought you should know.

These Warm-Hearted Signs Love The Mushy Stuff. These signs are well known for their warm and generous hearts. While other signs might balk at texts that are overly romantic and mushy, these signs are all-in on the lovey-dovey stuff. 6. Every day with you is an adventure and I am so excited to go on it with you. 7. You are my favorite person on the planet. Period. 8. I cant believe how lucky I am to have met someone with so much passion and such a big heart. Love you babe. 9. No one makes me laugh more than you, and it makes me fall in love with you more every day. 10. Hey you, I was just thinking about how special and gorgeous you are. And I just can't wait to squeeze you!