Unfortunately, there's no way to sugar coat it: Being flaked on really sucks, especially in romantic scenarios. Although it's easy to jump to the conclusion that your date doesn't respect your time and needs to be set straight, the truth is that sometimes life gets busy and things come up. If you had plans to go on a virtual date that ended up falling through, but you still want to give them the benefit of the doubt, then you should keep some understanding texts to send when your FaceTime date cancels in your arsenal.

1. "I would've loved to see you today but I totally get that things come up. Lmk when you're free again!"

2. "Hey there, no worries! Thanks for the heads up. Let's reschedule."

3. "Aw man, hopefully we can find another time to chat."

4. "I was so looking forward to meeting you, but I totally get it. Let's try to find another time to talk."

5. "Thanks for letting me know! I hope we'll be able to talk sometime soon."

6. "I understand. Let me know if you want to reschedule."

7. "Nbd. Let me know when we can reschedule.

8. "OK. I hope the [insert event here] goes well. I have a lot going on this week, but maybe we can catch up in a few days. Have a great night!”

9. “No problem. I hope you have a good night!”

10. "Oh no, I was really excited to chat with you! Maybe we can reschedule? Lmk."

11. "I’m sorry to hear that you can't make it tonight. Hopefully I'll catch you next time."

12. "Don't sweat it. Let's shoot for sometime next week?"

13. "Bummer! But I totally understand. Thanks for letting me know."

14. "That's OK. I hope you have a great night."

15. "Don't worry! Get some rest, and lmk if you want to reschedule."

Handling a date cancellation can be tricky because the disappointment is so real. Plus, feeling let down can make it tempting to clap back at your date for putting you in that position. However, it's also important to remember that unforeseen circumstances often strike at the most inopportune times, but being flexible and remaining positive is key.