15 Texts A Virgo Sends When They're In Love That'll Leave You Breathless

Virgo isn't exactly the most traditionally romantic sign in the zodiac. They're probably not going to send you flowers, or write you love poems, or compose ballads in your honor. But that doesn't mean Virgo doesn't absolutely adore their partner. As an earth sign, Virgo tends to show their feelings through actions rather than words. The texts a Virgo sends when they're in love probably aren't going to look like those that, say, a super romantic or verbose sign like Pisces or Gemini's texts would. Virgo's texts are much more subtle and down to earth, but still every bit as loving if you know what to look out for.

Virgo tends to be a very observant sign, particularly when it comes to the people they care about. They pay close attention to every last one of their partner's quirks and qualities, which allows them to then anticipate their partner's needs. It can sometimes feel as though they have a sixth sense, but in reality, they're just really tuned into their partner. So, if it seems like your Virgo is sending you the exact text you need when you need it, it's probably a sign they're head over heels for you. Here's what that'll look like in your message inbox.

Helpful Messages. Westend61/Westend61/Getty Images The primary way an earth sign like Virgo shows their love is by being helpful. They value their own time highly, so when they're using it to look out for someone else, it's because that person has a piece of Virgo's heart. They're also very service oriented, and love to take care of their partner. If your phone suddenly starts blowing up with reminders, it means your Virgo is really feeling you. 1. Good morning, don’t forget you need to [reminder] today! 2. Hey, I’ve been thinking about what you said about [issue you’re having] and here’s what I suggest [advice]. 3. Don’t worry about [something they had to do], I’ll take care of it for you.<3 4. Hey, I just got a reminder on my phone to remind you that [reminder]. 5. OK, I spent some time researching that thing that is worrying you, and here’s what’s important to know [info].

Thoughtful Texts. Does it seem like your Virgo partner anticipates your needs even before you know you have them? That's a sign your Virgo is totally smitten. 6. Hey, I just remembered today is [event]. I’m sending all the good vibes your way. You got this! 7. Hey babe, I know you had a tough day today, why don’t I grab some takeout from [your favorite restaurant] and meet you at your place. 8. Good morning! I know you're nervous about today, but I have complete faith in you. You’ve got this! 9. Hey you, just wanted to let you know I’m thinking about you. 10. Just wanted to let you know if you need to talk I’m always here for you.