Leos are hot, and this fire sign definitely knows how to bring the heat in the bedroom. They're passionate, aggressive, and aren't afraid to take charge when they're feeling amorous. They're also very confident in their body and their bedroom skills, so they're uninhibited and adventurous lovers. If you're lucky enough to have one in your life, you probably can't stop thinking about the next time they'll be in your bed. That's when having a few sexts to send your Leo partner can be so helpful, since they can help set the mood and let your Leo lover just what's on your mind.

The key to the perfect Leo sext is combining something frisky and suggestive with a compliment, because nothing makes proud Leo happier than hearing just how great they are. They live for the feeling of being adored (it's their most potent aphrodisiac), so pour on the adulation and keep it spicy. Not sure what to say? No worries. Here are some Leo-approved sexy texts to help get those fingers tapping.

1. I’m trying to concentrate, but all I can think of is how much I want to see you naked… again.

2. Tonight I just want to please you. Tell me what you want, and don’t be afraid to get, ahem, creative.

3. I can't stop thinking about how you looked when you got out of the shower. I want you to recreate that for me tonight — but this time without the towel.

4. I know I tell you how hot you are all the time. Tonight I want to SHOW you how hot you are.

5. Hey Leo, tonight I want you to be the king/queen of my jungle, if you know what I’m saying.

6. What do you want to do tonight? I can’t lie, I'm really hoping your answer is me!

7. I just want all of me touching all of you. So get over here already!

8. I’m just lying here thinking about how much I want your gorgeous body pressed up against mine.

9. Just did a little photo shoot with you as my muse. Wanna see?

10. What're you doing right now, and why isn’t it me?

11. Just so you know, I'm NOT going to be able to keep my hands off you tonight.

12. If you could read my thoughts, all you would see is you… super, super naked.

13. Have I ever told you how good you look in my bed? I'm so ready to see it again.

14. How hot do I think you are? Well, let’s just say I’m texting you with one hand right now.

15. Send nudes.

Are you feeling inspired? Great. Now let your fingers do the walking and tell your Leo love just how you’re feeling.