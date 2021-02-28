15 Romantic TV Shows That'll Leave You In Your Feelings

Sometimes, you're just in the mood to be emotionally wrecked by a television romance. And that's OK! Maybe you're feeling tender — like your heart is so full of love that it's going to burst — and want to watch something that'll match your energy. Or you might be feeling lonely and a little too conscious of that sadness. Whatever end of the spectrum you're on, the following romantic TV shows have storylines that'll hit you like a ton of bricks. (But like, in a good way.)

Some of the couples on these shows come together in the most chaotic, outlandish ways. And it's kind of inspirational to watch people shoot their shot (and get nothing but net) in universes where witches, demons, and ghosts wreak havoc every day. Other couples get together against the backdrop of more realistic, but still terrifying threats: the Industrial Revolution, the aftermath of WWII, and Donald Trump's America. No matter which show you end up marathon-watching, there's no shortage of stories that'll keep you up late at night with their twists and turns.

Here are 15 heart-wrenching TV shows — wholesome and sweet, or dark and swoon-worthy — that are totally worth the watch. Just be sure to keep some tissues by your side.

1. 'Euphoria' Euphoria is a sexy, thought-provoking show about a group of high-schoolers and their individual issues. Among the crew is Rue, a recovering addict trying to get her life back on track after an overdose, and Jules, her girlfriend who's exploring sex and relationships both IRL and on the internet. While they may not be perfect, Rue and Jules from Euphoria have a tenderness and intimacy between them that'll make your heart melt.

2. 'Outlander' Outlander follows Claire Randall, a former WWII nurse who gets transported back to 18th century Scotland through an ancient stone. There, she falls in love with Jamie Fraser, a Highlander who fights in the Jacobite rising of 1745. If the idea of love that transcends time and realms gets you going, watch Outlander ASAP.

3. 'Fleabag' Fleabag follows the eponymous protagonist as she struggles with her career and her relationships, both romantic and with family. Come for the drama, stay for the Hot Priest. Sure, hooking up with your local religious leader might be a ticket to the Bad Place, but man, the taboo is hot. Stream Fleabag if you want a show that's sinfully good to watch.

4. 'Grace and Frankie' Grace and Frankie really starts because of Grace and Frankie's husbands, Robert and Sol. After 20 years of being business partners, the two reveal to their wives that they're actually gay and in love. Apart from being an adorable case of "opposites attract," Robert and Sol teach viewers a key lesson: You're never too old to explore your sexuality.

5. 'The Get Down' The Get Down is another teen drama, this time set in the 1970s. Ezekiel (Zeke) and Mylene are the couple to watch. Zeke dreams of being a famous musician and Mylene dreams of being a disco singer. High school sweethearts that blossom into a ride-or-die artistic duo? Iconic.

6. 'Dickinson' Dickinson is — you guessed it — about Emily Dickinson. The main romance here is between Emily and her friend, Sue. Fun fact: Emily Dickinson really did love Susan Gilbert, and their letters to each other were steamy. Watch it all play out on Dickinson.

7. 'Fresh Off the Boat' Based on Eddie Huang's memoir, Fresh Off the Boat follows Eddie, a first-generation Taiwanese kid who moves with his family from Washington, D.C. to Orlando, Florida. With Jessica and Louis Huang, Eddie's parents, you really see what "opposites attract" looks like in practice. It won't always be smooth or pretty, but it can be a lot of fun.

8. 'Scandal' In Scandal, political fixer Olivia Pope has an affair with President Fitz Grant while working as a campaign staffer. And that's not even the biggest scandal. If you've got a taste for forbidden love, get into Olivia and Fitz's torrid romance.

9. 'Schitt's Creek' When you watch Schitt's Creek, you probably won't be able to resist rooting for David Rose and Patrick Brewer. Similar to Sol and Robert, this queer couple reminds viewers that, while coming out later in life is tough, it can be beautiful.

10. 'Chilling Adventures Of Sabrina' "Kill evil witches and chill" has a nice ring to it, doesn't it? Prudence Night and Ambrose Spellman do a whole lot of that and more in Chilling Adventures of Sabrina. It's so delightful to watch their relationship blossom against all odds.

11. 'Peaky Blinders' In Peaky Blinders, a compassionate gangster and the plainclothes cop trying to bust him walk into a bar... and fall in love. The magnetism between Tommy Shelby and Grace is strong and sexy as hell. And as you can imagine, their relationship is ripe for heartbreak.

12. 'Bridgerton' From its first moments, Bridgerton delivers witty one-liners, jaw-dropping plot twists, and steamy romance. This show follows Daphne Bridgerton, the eldest daughter of the Bridgerton family who is entering her first season in London high society. She meets Simon, the Duke of Hastings, a fine rogue with whom she enters into a fake relationship. Of course, the chemistry between the two is too good to ignore, and they make the kind of couple you can't help but root for.

13. 'Gossip Girl' The original Gossip Girl follows the lives of rich teenagers on NYC's Upper East Side. There are many romantic and sexual entanglements on the show, but pay attention to Chuck Bass and Blair Waldorf. The romance that forms from their enemies-to-lovers storyline is worth the wait.

14. 'Reign' This drama is very, very loosely based on Mary Queen of Scots' life and is not the pinnacle of historical accuracy. But with court gossip around Mary, Francis, and Bash's smoldering love triangle, it's clear that Reign walked so Bridgerton could run. I said what I said.