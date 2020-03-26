Sometimes, the smallest gestures can be the sexiest. For example, ending your day with a quick little text message that shows your partner that you’re not only thinking of them, but you desire them as well. This makes your partner feel great, but it also keeps the passion burning between you. That’s especially true if you have to spend any extended time apart. But if you're not typically much of a sexter, or don't know where to start, having a few nighttime sexts to send your partner on hand can inspire you to send some sexy messages of your own. It's a simple way to show how much you care, and send your partner off to sleep with something extra sweet to dream about.

If that sounds like fun to you, but you want some ideas to get the, ahem, creative juices flowing, here are some fun and easy messages to help get those fingers typing.

Sexy Texts To Let Them Know They’re On Your Mind.

1. I wish you were here… do you want to hear all the things I’d do to you if you were?

2. Sigh… just thinking about how good you look with no clothes on. That's it. That’s the text.

3. I’m trying to wind down and go to bed, but thoughts of you in my bed popped into my head and babe I’m wide awake again.

4. I’m just over here thinking about how cute your butt is. 🍰🍰

5. Miss you………… send nudes. 😜

A Texty Tease For The Next Time You See Each Other.

EmirMemedovski/E+/Getty Images

6. Whatcha thinking about? ... I'm just over here imagining how I’m going to tear your pants off next time I see you.

7. Hey! I just had a GENIUS idea. 😈Send me a pic of whatever part you want me to kiss first when I see you next, and I’ll do the same.

8. Tell me all the things you want to do next time you’re here. [Send a photo of you in bed]

9. Why is that every time I think of you, my thoughts immediately get SO dirty?

10. OK, babe, I’m about to tell you all the things I’m going to do to you next time we're together. That way you can dream about it until then.

A Sexty Good Night To Send Them Off To Sweet Dreams.

11. I’ll see you in your dreams tonight… I’ll be the one with no clothes on. 😜

12. I was just replaying the memory of the last time we were in this bed together. It’s going to be hard to sleep tonight now!

13. OK, babe, I’m gonna go to bed… and act like you’re there with me, if you know what I mean. 😉

14. I had a very naughty dream about you last night. I hope I have it again tonight.

15. Good night babe, wish you were inside me. Err, BESIDE me, I meant beside (no I didn’t).

Come on, who wouldn’t want a text like these from the person they love? So, go ahead shoot them a message and send them to sleep with thoughts of you being oh-so-sexy in their head.