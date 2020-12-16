15 Holiday-Themed Opening Lines For Dating Apps They'll Fa-La-La-Love

If your New Year's resolution is to have a reason to delete your dating apps (or you're just feeling festively frisky), now's the time to get to swiping. But as anyone who's used these apps before knows, the swiping's the easy part; it's breaking the ice after you match that can get a little tricky. That's why taking advantage of this time of year with some holiday-themed opening lines for dating apps can add some festive fun to your intros, or even just give you a jumping-off point to help kickstart the conversation.

The key here is to just have a little fun and keep it light. Ask questions about the holidays, or if you want to be a little silly — after all, laughter is one of the best aphrodisiacs — don't be afraid to drop a holiday-inspired pun in the chat. Who knows, you might make a connection and get your Christmas wish. So, hang up the mistletoe and get typing. Not sure what to say? No worries, here's some extra-festive inspiration to get you started.

1. Hi there! You look like the kind of person I’d like to meet under some mistletoe.

2. What's your fave holiday tradition?

3. I was feeling a little frosty earlier, but seeing your profile pic made my heart melt.

4. Best and worst holiday food… go!

5. So, are you on the nice list or naughty list this year?

6. What's your go-to holiday movie?

7. What’s your favorite Christmas memory?

8. If you were an ugly sweater, what would you look like?

9. Is Die Hard a Christmas movie or nah? Warning, there's a right answer.

10. Love your profile pic… it really sleighs. Get it? You know, because of the holidays. 😬

11. What's your favorite way to end up on the naughty list?

12. I think you and I might be like candy canes… mint for each other.

13. I can’t lie, when you swiped right I lit up like a Christmas tree.

14. Good news: I’m not just a gift, I’m the whole package.

15. You must be gifted, because I really want to be in your presents.

Seriously, who could resist responding to an opener like that? Even the most diehard grinch will have to crack a smile — and quickly write back — if you drop one of those (or something like it) in their stocking.