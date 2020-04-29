One of the best things about it being your partner's birthday is the opportunity to get a little extra mushy and tell them just how much they mean to you. And if your SO happens to be a Taurus, well, they're going to happily soak up all the love and appreciation you have to offer — whether that's in-person or even with the ideal “Happy Birthday” text for your Taurus partner. Regardless of the medium, if the message comes from the heart, Taurus is happy to receive it. That's because Taurus is one of the most warm-hearted, loving, and affectionate signs in the zodiac, thanks to their connection to Venus, the ruling planet associated with love, romance, and appreciation for all things beautiful.

Crafting the perfect birthday message to a Taurus that'll make them feel truly seen is all about leaning into the things that make them, well, them. They appreciate the mushy stuff, so a sincere and romantic text will mean the world to them. Taurus is also one of the most loyal and giving signs in the zodiac, and is always there for the people they love, to the point where they can sometimes feel taken for granted. In that case, showing appreciation for all they do is another impactful and loving way to celebrate their big day. And finally, you can't go wrong with a message that speaks to this sign's legendary sensual side. So, if your Taurus love’s big day is coming up soon, here are some suggestions to help inspire your birthday missive.

Romantic Texts For Some Birthday Mushiness.

1. Happy Birthday to the most amazing person I’ve ever met. I'm so very glad you were born.

2. Happy birthday, babe. I hope your day's as amazing and full of love as you are to me!

3. I don’t know if you’ve heard, but today is VERY important because it's the day my favorite person in the world was born: You! Happy birthday!

4. Today may be your birthday, but your existence is a gift to me. I’m so glad you’re in my life and I love you so much. Happy birthday, sweetie!

5. Happy birthday to the person who makes my heart beat faster every time we kiss!

Texts To Show How Much You Appreciate Them.

6. Happy birthday, babe! I'm so grateful for you and all that you do to make my life so happy. Today I just want to celebrate you!

7. Happy birthday to the most giving, loving, and kindest partner I could ever hope to share my life with.

8. Happy birthday, babe! I have something very special planned to show you just how much you mean to me!

9. Heya! Since today is your birthday, I want to celebrate by telling you all the reasons you're the best and mean the world to me. Reason #1, you're the most loyal partner I could ever dream of and I’m so grateful. [Follow this with numbered texts throughout the day highlighting all the things you love about your partner.]

10. Being with you makes me feel like the luckiest person on the planet. Thank you for being born!

Texts That Embrace Their Sensual Side.

11. Happy birthday to the best big spoon in the whole world! I can't wait to snuggle up with you soon.

12. Happy birthday, babe! I can’t wait to spoil you all day — and night!

13. Happy birthday, love! I can’t wait for our, ahem, private celebration. Because nothing feels better than your touch.

14. Happy birthday, hon! What do you say we start the celebration with a nice hot bubble bath for two and then see where the night takes us?

15. Happy birthday, sweetie! Get ready for so many birthday kisses. So. Very. Many.

Honestly, you can't really go wrong when it comes to a sign with a heart as big as Taurus. At the end of the day, they just want to feel loved and appreciated (but also, pampered, just sayin'), so any message that speaks from your heart to theirs will feel like a true birthday celebration.