Getting a funny text from a crush can cause a surge of joy that puts a pep in your step for the rest of the day, especially if their texts are so laughable and cute, you end up re-reading them over and over again. But having a successful convo with your crush via text isn't just about making them chuckle. It's also about keeping the conversation going long enough to build a connection that could turn into a date. So, if you're trying to shoot the perfect shot, having funny questions to text your crush on deck will help you make a great impression. Here are some funny conversation starters to get you off on the right foot.

1. "I thought happiness started with an H. Why does mine start with U?"

2. "If I were a triangle, would you say I was an ~acute~ one?"

3. "I had a dream that you asked me out on a date and I said, "No." Can I please take it back?"

4. "How much money does a pirate pay for corn? A buccaneer."

5. "Are you up for making a trade? How about a date for a kiss?"

6. "On a scale from one to 10, you're a nine... So, will you let me be the one you need?"

7. "You've been everything I've been searching for... Hey, are you Google?"

8. "What did the rice say to the teriyaki chicken? Honestly, IDK, but would you be down to grab some this weekend and investigate?"

9. "What do you call an everyday potato? A commentator."

10. "Well, here I am. What are your other two wishes?"

Shutterstock

11. "Hey, my name's Microsoft. Can I crash at your place tonight?"

12. "I think there’s something wrong with my phone. Could you try calling it for me to see if it rings?"

13. "What do I have to do to get on your drunk-dial list?"

14. "On a scale of one to America, how 'free' are you tonight?"

15. "What songs do you usually sing in the shower?"

Try not to take a flirty, friendly conversation with your crush too seriously. Enjoy the lightness that comes with witty, back-and-forth banter and see where it takes you. You never know — this could be the start of something great.