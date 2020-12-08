Christmas really is a special time of year for lots of reasons. There's the music, the food, and, of course, the presents. But most of all, it's a time to celebrate the people in your life. That includes those who've been around forever, like friends and family, as well as the newer additions like your partner, and, yes, your partner's parents or parents. So, when you're doling out the Christmas cheer, it may be helpful to have a few Christmas texts to send your partner’s parents in mind to help make their season a little brighter, too.

What you'll say on Christmas to your SO’s parents will depend partly on how well you know them. If they're newer additions to your life, keeping it simple and heartfelt may be the best way to go. However, if you have a strong bond, getting a little more sentimental might be the right kind of holiday message to touch their heart. After all, as they say, 'tis the season, right? Not sure what to say? No worries. Here's some holiday texting inspiration to help you spread some of that wonderful holiday cheer to your partner's parents.

1. It's gift-giving time, but I already feel like I've been spoiled by knowing [partner's name] and you. I hope you have the best possible holidays!

2. Warning: I get a little sappy this time of year. But I just wanted to say one of the things I’ve been most grateful for is getting to know the two of you this year. Happy holidays!

3. There's a chill in the air but I've got such warm feelings for you and [partner's other parent]. So happy [partner] came into my life and brought you with them!

4. Merry Christmas! I can’t wait to see you next year.

5. Thank you for giving me the best gift of them all: [your partner’s name]. Merry Christmas!

Brothers91/E+/Getty Images

6. Happy holidays! I just wish I could be there to eat your wonderful Christmas dinner this year!

7. Merry Christmas! I hope your day is wonderful and full of holiday spirit.

8. Have a merry Christmas! Because if you don't, I’m gonna come over and sing terrible carols outside your house all night!

9. Merry Christmas to my second parents. Santa himself couldn't have done a better job of bringing gifts like you into my life.

10. Merry Christmas! I love you two more than pumpkin pie, which as you know I love... a lot.

11. Happy holidays! Hope your day is cheery and bright!

12. Merry Christmas! I thought you’d get a kick out of this. [Send a festive pic of you and your partner.]

13. I ho-ho-hope you have an amazing Christmas. I know I will spending it with you and [partner's name] this year!

14. Happy Holidays! I know everyone's looking forward to exchanging gifts, but I'm most excited about your Christmas presence. Get it?

15. Family's more important than ever this time of year, and I'm so thankful you've become part of mine. Merry Christmas.

Sending a nice holiday message to your partner's parents on Christmas is a great way to show them you care. The only thing to consider is if your partner feels comfortable with it. If they are, then feel free to send a quick message to let your partner's family know they’re in your thoughts and heart this holiday.