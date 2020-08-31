15 Chadwick Boseman Movies To Watch & Reflect On His Unforgettable Impact

By now, the news of Chadwick Boseman's passing has circulated the world. Now, fans are simply doing their best to cope with the loss of an actor who embodied some of the most influential Black characters in modern film. If you're wanting to reminisce on the actor's roles that shape his legacy, here are 15 movies featuring Chadwick Boseman to watch while you reflect on his incredible impact on the entertainment industry.

News broke of Boseman's passing on Aug. 28, when it was revealed he had been diagnosed with colon cancer four years ago. The Black Panther star was only 43 at the time of his death, and had never spoken publicly about his diagnosis, so the announcement came as a shock to many; he continued to act in movies while undergoing surgeries and treatments for his cancer. "A true fighter, Chadwick persevered through it all, and brought you many of the films you have come to love so much," reps for the actor said in a statement about his death.

Though Boseman's time in Hollywood was fairly short (his first film appearance was in 2008, but he became widely known after his 2013 Jackie Robinson biopic 42), he continued to take roles that advanced representation in Hollywood. From depicting historic Black figures to portraying the first Black lead MCU superhero role as Black Panther, Boseman served as an inspiration to all who watched him.

If you're interested in seeing more of Boseman's films, here are 15 of his film roles and where to watch them. (He was also cast to play Yasuke, the first African samurai, in an upcoming film of the same name, but was not able to film for that role before his passing. It's likely that role will be recast in the future.)

1. 'The Express' (2008) Boseman's first film role was as Floyd Little in The Express. The film focused on the life of former Syracuse University Football legend Ernie Davis (Rob Brown), the first black football player to win the Heisman Trophy. Where to watch: You can rent it now on Amazon for $3.99.

2. 'The Kill Hole' (2012) Boseman played Lt. Samuel Drake — a troubled vet trying to piece his life together — in The Kill Hole. While dealing with the horrors of his past, Drake is approached by two military contractor executives, who present him with an opportunity he can't refuse: to track down and kill Drake's former colleague Sgt. Devin Carter (Tory Kittles), an AWOL Marine Corps sniper. Eventually, the two soldiers form an uneasy alliance as they face their violent pasts. Where to watch: You can rent it now on Amazon for $3.99.

3. '42' (2013) Legendary Pictures Boseman's performance as baseball legend Jackie Robinson in 42 marked a huge turning point for his career. It documented Robinson's career in the Negro Leagues and the Brooklyn Dodgers, and the racism, abuse, and threats he experienced on his quest to break the color barrier in Major League Baseball in 1947. "Preparing for his starring role in 42, [Boseman] studied extensively," the Jackie Robinson Foundation said in a statement. "A consummate professional, he absorbed every story, every memory and every photo and film excerpt he could consume to help translate the soul of an American hero. And now, Chadwick will be etched in history as a hero in his own right, especially having shown millions of Black and Brown children the power of a superhero who looks like them." Boseman's death fell on the 17th annual Jackie Robinson Day, which celebrates the anniversary of Robinson "breaking the color barrier" (aka making his MLB debut) on April 15, 1947. Where to watch: You can rent it now on Amazon for $3.99.

4. 'Draft Day' (2014) In Draft Day, Boseman played the fictional football player Vontae Mack. In the film, Mack is a top prospect from Ohio State and gets chosen as the No. 1 overall draft pick by fictional Cleveland Browns general manager Sonny Weaver Jr. (Kevin Costner). Where to watch: You can rent it now on Amazon for $1.99.

5. 'Get On Up' (2014) Universal Pictures The 2014 biopic featured Boseman as of the "godfather of soul," James Brown. Viola Davis, Octavia Spencer, Nelsan Ellis, Craig Robinson, and Dan Aykroyd also star in the film. Where to watch: You can stream it now on HBO Max.

6. 'Gods Of Egypt' (2016) Boseman appears briefly in Gods of Egypt, as Throth, the God of Wisdom. The film received a bit of criticism for 'whitewashing' Egypt, which Boseman recognized and tried to mediate with his appearance. "When I originally was approached with the script, I thought this [critique] might come up, I really did. And I'm thankful that it did, because actually, I agree with it," he told GQ. "That's why I wanted to do it, so you would see someone of African descent playing Thoth, the father of mathematics, astronomy, the god of wisdom ... People don't make $140 million movies starring Black and brown people." Little did Boseman know, he'd sit at the helm a $200 million superhero movie with mostly Black actors only 2 years later. Where to watch: You can rent it now on Amazon for $7.99.

7. 'Captain America: Civil War' (2016) Boseman made his debut as King T'Challa in Marvel’s Captain America: Civil War. When the actor was promoting Get On Up, he got a call from Marvel Studios about introducing Black Panther into their cinematic universe. “You hear people say this all the time … but he was the only choice,” Marvel producer Kevin Feige later said in an interview. Black Panther, the king of fictional African nation Wakanda, was the first African superhero in American comics. Boseman's performance catapulted the character to celebrity status and marked a huge step forward for representation in Hollywood. Fans now know Boseman was diagnosed with cancer in 2016, the same year he made his debut as Black Panther. Where to watch: You can stream it now on Disney+.

8. 'Message From The King' (2016) Netflix Boseman played Jacob King in Message From The King. In the movie, King travels from South Africa to Los Angeles in search of his sister's killers and to avenge her death. Where to watch: You can stream it now on Netflix.

9. 'Marshall' (2017) In another extraordinary display of portraying a historic Black figure, Boseman took on the lead role of NAACP lawyer Thurgood Marshall in this film. The movie follows Marshall (years before he becomes the first Black Supreme Court justice) as he defends a Black man accused of raping a white woman. Where to watch: You can rent it now on Amazon for $3.99.

10. 'Black Panther' (2018) Marvel Entertainment Boseman might best be known from this 2018 film, which follows T'Challa (aka the Black Panther) as he works with his friends and family to prevent his cousin Erik Killmonger (Michael B. Jordan) from claiming the Wakandan throne. It was "the first mega­budget movie — not just about superheroes, but about anyone — to have an African-American director and a predominantly Black cast," according to Time Magazine, and it has been hailed as a "groundbreaking celebration of Black culture." Black Panther squashed industry myths about Black-led films not doing well at the box office, and the movie was well-loved across the board. Where to watch: You can stream it now on Disney+.

11. 'Avengers: Infinity War' (2018) Boseman reprised his role as the Black Panther in Avengers: Infinity War. The film's main battle was set in Wakanda, and ended in a shock when villain Thanos snapped his fingers and half of the Marvel Cinematic Universe disappeared. Where to watch: You can stream it now on Disney+.

12. 'Avengers: Endgame' (2019) Boseman's final appearance as Black Panther was in 2019's Avengers: Endgame. Following Boseman's death, Marvel's president, Kevin Feige, issued a statement: "Chadwick's passing is absolutely devastating. He was our T'Challa, our Black Panther, and our dear friend. Each time he stepped on set, he radiated charisma and joy, and each time he appeared on screen, he created something truly indelible. He embodied a lot of amazing people in his work, and nobody was better at bringing great men to life. He was as smart and kind and powerful and strong as any person he portrayed. Now he takes his place alongside them as an icon for the ages. The Marvel Studios family deeply mourns his loss, and we are grieving tonight with his family." Many fans are asking that — in the wake of Boseman's passing — the role of King T'Challa not be recast for future Marvel projects. Where to watch: You can stream it now on Disney+.

13. '21 Bridges' (2019) STXfilms 21 Bridges is about a detective who shuts down Manhattan to find two young cop killers. Along the way, he discovers corruption and a much larger issue at hand. Where to watch: You can buy it now on Amazon for $12.99 or stream it on Showtime starting Sept. 5.

14. 'Da 5 Bloods' (2020) In Da 5 Bloods, a group of Vietnam War veterans travel back to the site of the original conflict to find a lost locker of gold bars and to bury their former squad leader Norman Holloway (Chadwick Boseman). Boseman mainly appears via flashback sequences that feature a good bit of action. "We filmed Da 5 Bloods in Thailand, and it was hot — jungles, mountains, and Chadwick was there with us all the way," director Spike Lee told E!. "I never, ever suspected that anything was wrong. No one knew he was going through treatment, chemotherapy... His performance is testament to what he put into that role and all his roles." Where to watch: You can stream it now on Netflix.