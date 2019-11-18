14 Things To Buy To Channel Cozy Night-In Vibes

Colorful and crisp, the days of fall can immediately transport you like no other season, bringing about thoughts of pumpkins and past Halloweens, leather jackets and flannel shirts, and the smell of wet leaves along gravelly roads. But regardless of any subconscious associations, autumn signifies just one objective reality: a long, dark winter that's right around the bend.

While the weather outside might get frightful, we're looking forward to nestling in our homes, tidying up, and enjoying the kind of cozy relaxation that we miss out on when we're chasing people and social obligations during sunnier days.

To help you get in the spirit and perhaps revive your hope in better months to come, we've gathered our favorite cozy night-in essentials that will have you running home from work. Whether you're having a weeknight chill-out session, a slumber party, or a weekend locked indoors binge-watching episodes of your favorite shows, these items will keep you comfy, cozy, and altogether happy until the springtime dawns upon us once again.

Set The Mood

First things first: set a mood that takes being home to the next level.

For some of us, this means starting off by popping in a CBD gummy to take the edge off a little bit. PLUS Products makes delicious CBD gummies for different occasions, whether you're seeking Balance (blueberry), an Uplift (grapefruit), or even a good night’s Sleep (blackberry tea). For a chill vibe, I would suggest the brand’s Balance gummy. With 50mg of CBD and fewer than five calories, it's an easy way to get back to your baseline.

Once you’ve realigned your perspective, the next step is music. Shinola’s Runwell Turntable is the prettiest turntable we have ever laid eyes on. Made for audiophiles and the aesthetically inclined alike, this very compact unit is perfect for anyone, whether they are an accomplished record collector or just tipping their toes into the hobby. It features a built-in phono preamplifier and a belt-driven pulley with speeds of 33 1/3 rpm and 45 rpm.

With a gorgeous new turntable, you’ll want to keep wax spinning throughout all of your indoor occasions. Why not try out the neo-soul-tinged R&B of Dreamville’s Ari Lennox on her full-length debut, "Shea Butter Baby"?

Lastly, all that’s missing from this scenario are the bubbles. Sink into a Rose Vanilla Bath Fizzy from Bath and Body Works for a bubble bath that’s luxurious, calming, and floral.

Get Comfy

Now that your CBD is doing its work, your skin is smelling fragrant, and you’ve soaked in the closing notes of Lennox’s "Static," the next step is to get dry and get dressed.

As we all know, there is no better “there’s no way I am going out tonight” outfit than the coveted bathrobe. Might we suggest something stylish yet utilitarian, like Snowe’s Luxury Classic Bathrobe? This lush, fast-drying robe is the perfect item to drape over yourself to keep you feeling soft and warm, making life in your dorm or apartment feel more like a stay at an opulent hotel.

Just because you're idling around the house doesn’t mean you can’t embrace your inner hypebae. Champion’s “University” Slippers are the perfect combination of down-to-earth comfortable meets downtown cool, giving your lounging outfit the spark and vitality that you’ve always been known for.

Cultivate A Vibe

Once your wardrobe's all set, work on the vibe of your home.

As we all know, nothing creates a vibe more than plants. This Fur Friendly Collection from Bloomscape is made up of a cute trio of potted plants that are virtually indestructible, even amongst the most troubling-making of pets.

No shade: rugs are most definitely a vibe too, but you’ll want to make yours special and something you and guests will enjoy looking at. Why not try these pop art-inspired rugs from Aelfie? Designed in Brooklyn and handmade by artisans in India, these rugs are comfy, eye-catching conversation starters, perfect for viewing or snoozing hours. The Checkmate Shag Rug is hand-knotted with 100 percent high-quality New Zealand wool.

Complement your rug with this Western-meets-sophisticated pouf. With one (or a few!) of CB2’s Vintage Light Hide Poufs in the mix, you'll have a comfortable pillow, impromptu backrest, or foot stool within easy reach.

Freshen Up

Now that your room is getting vibey, might as well liven up your pores while enjoying some aromatherapy.

This mineral-rich clay mask and face wash for all skin types cleanses and minimizes pores and shine—without over-drying or clogging pores. Bonus: you'll have an excuse to laze about the apartment while the mask does all the work.

While the mask detoxes your skin, get your home to smell as good as it feels. These essential oils express a sweet orange peel fragrance that is as relaxing as it is pleasing. Throw a few drops into Muji’s Portable Aroma Diffuser and your apartment will have a Zen-like air that makes it impossible not to feel centered and equally grateful.

Hit The Lights

Last but not least, let’s think about a good night's rest.

For those of us who can't fall asleep right when we hit the pillow, the thought of going to bed can sometimes cause anxiety. Luckily, there are now a plethora of natural remedies and supplements available that stop insomnia dead in its tracks. For me, I like to take it down a few notches with the Sleep CBD gummy from PLUS Products. The soothing Blackberry Tea flavor is a nice before-bed treat and it won't leave you feeling groggy the morning after.

Your mattress is also paramount here. Get something comfortable that will last, and seek out natural products to protect the environment and your skin. For a certified organic night’s sleep, look no further than Nest’s appropriately named Love and Sleep mattress. If all of the positive reviews aren’t enough to sell you on the mattress, their 100-night, 100 percent money-back guarantee might do the trick.

To complement your beautiful mattress, you’ll want to have sheets that measure up. The Citizenry is chock full of inspired linens, such as this Stonewashed Linen Bed Bundle in deep blue and graphite stripes. This set will provide that extreme bit of calm as well as a breathable, soft-to-the-touch panache that will you ache to lie in.

For fun nights with overnight guests, consider Burrow’s inspired Sleep Kit, which can virtually transform a futon night into a world-class affair. Everything you need to sleep comfortably on the sofa is stuffed in a convenient storage bag: a memory foam topper, custom sheet set, quilted blanket, pillow and pillow case, and eye mask.

Until springtime, rest easy, friends.