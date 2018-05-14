There's plenty to do in New York City – most people are well aware of that. In a city that never sleeps, date activities can be found anytime, anywhere. Now that warm weather is finally upon us, you may be wondering about spring date ideas in New York City. Now, of course there are your typical touristy spots (like a walk across the Brooklyn Bridge or a trip to the Met). But if you want to go beyond that, I rounded up some suggestions that are slightly off the beaten path that are way more likely to impress your date.

Regardless if you're a foodie, jock, beer connoisseur, or theater nerd, there's something for you to find on this list. And that includes more than just Manhattan, too – be sure to explore the other New York boroughs when deciding on a spring activity for you and your date. Brooklyn, Queens, the Bronx, and Staten Island have more than their fair share of destinations that make for a good time. The following date activities range in price, too, so there's something here for any couple with any budget. Because there's nothing better than falling in love in New York in the springtime.

Buy some Levain Bakery cookies and walk through Central Park. elanarubin on Instagram Get yourself a couple of Levain Bakery's famous cookies from the Upper West Side (brace yourself for the potential long line outside the store) and walk two avenues east to enjoy the scenery of Central Park. Be sure to bring water and napkins from Levain – the cookies can get messy, fast!

Take the Roosevelt Island tram. Giphy Get a gorgeous view of the city by taking the Roosevelt Island tram, priced at $2.25 per trip, and $4 roundtrip. The tram leaves from 59 Street and Second Avenue roughly every 10 minutes. Once you're at the island, feel free to walk around and see the Blackwell Island Lighthouse, Franklin D. Roosevelt Four Freedoms Park, and the RIVAA art gallery.

Sip and eat on some loopy popsicles at Loopy Doopy. bigplate_littlewallet on Instagram If you two want to feel extra classy for an afternoon, make your way over to the Conrad New York Loopy Doopy Rooftop Bar. For the Instagram-infamous Loopy Pops, select a "Rosécco" or Prosecco base, then add either Blackberry Sour, Pink Lady Sangria, Strawberry Rose Gin, Pear Ginger Crush, or Blueberry de Cana as your "pop."

Live out drama with "Sleep No More." For the perfect nighttime date activity, head over to West 27th Street for an interactive version of Macbeth with Sleep No More. Here, you'll become part of the story and follow actors and dancers as they wordlessly tell the story. Pack light, wear practical walking shoes, and be prepared to have a mask on your face. Get your ticket in advance –they sell out fast.

Sample excellent food at Smorgasburg. What can't you get at Smorgasburg? Enjoy Brooklyn's outdoor food market at either Williamsburg on Saturdays or at Prospect Park on Sundays with food offerings like ceviche, grilled cheese, pizza, truffle aioli and parmesan corn, coconuts, cupcakes, burgers, and much, much, more.

Ride on Citi Bikes through a quiet neighborhood like West Village. citibike on Instagram Take advantage of New York's Citi Bike program, which allows you to rent a bike for as low as $3. On a date, you two can grab bikes at any Citi Bike location, and ride through any quiet neighborhood for a more leisurely ride, or use the bikes to get to your next destination.

Learn about nature at Brooklyn Botanic Gardens. Photo by Blanca Begert/Courtesy of Brooklyn Botanic Garden Spend a sunny day out and about in the Brooklyn Botanic Garden where you and your date can walk through and see various plants, flowers, and trees on the 52-acre grounds.

Stroll along the High Line then snack at Chelsea Market. elanarubin on Instagram This old freight line-turned-park with plants, trees, and seating – also known as the High Line – stretches from Ganesvoort Street in the West Village up to West 34th Street in Midtown. It's free to explore, and once you're done, I recommend getting a snack in Chelsea Market (near the southern end of the park) if you need some air conditioning.

Visit the Museum of Sex. museumofsex on Instagram For the pair that's quite comfortable with one another, go on and visit the Museum of Sex: this museum is exactly what it sounds like – it's documenting and putting on display the history of sexuality. You'll probably enjoy bouncing around the bouncy house of inflated boobs.

Go to a baseball game. elanarubin on Instagram It's right there in the name of the song, you guys: "Take me out a to the ball game." Baseball games are chill and relaxing in that you can chat with your date, but also get super into the athletic spirit during an exciting inning. Opt to see either the New York Mets in Queens or the New York Yankees in the Bronx.

Try your hand at rock climbing in Long Island City. Giphy If you're both into sporty things, spend a date rock climbing at The Cliffs in Long Island City, Queens. They offer classes for first-time climbers, and ones for more experienced climbers, too. Rent your shoes and harness if you don't have your own.

Do a mini pizza tour of the city. elanarubin on Instagram Share some pizza, get some walking in – why not? Make your way around some of the best pizza spots in downtown Manhattan: Prince Street Pizza, Emily, Joe's, Artichoke Basille's, and Grimaldi's. Make sure to split a slice if you're hitting up all of these spots!