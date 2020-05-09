14 Shows You Didn't Realize Are On Netflix & Need To Stream ASAP

There's so much content on Netflix, it can be hard to keep track of what's available. On top of churning out more and more original series each year, the platform also gets streaming rights for shows that previously aired on cable, including some of the hottest series of all time. With all this content available, there are bound to be shows you didn't even realize are on Netflix. But it would be such a shame to let them pass you by.

Netflix original shows have become almost viral in nature. As soon as a new season drops, the masses run to the streamer to marathon it. Since social media pops off when a new Netflix original is released, it's easy for viewers to know exactly when it's there.

But when all of those new shows are marathoned, viewers are left going back to their old "go-to" shows on Netflix — like The Office and Parks and Recreation — because searching for something else can be a lot of work. Because of that, there are a lot of shows that can easily slip through the cracks on your personalized homepage — that's where I come in.

Here are just a few hidden gems you can find on the streamer right now.

1. 'American Crime Story'

You might know Ryan Murphy from his mega-popular shows Glee, Scream Queens, and American Horror Story, but don't forget he's also behind the hit anthology crime series. Both iterations of American Crime Story — The People vs. OJ Simpson and The Assassination of Gianni Versace — are on Netflix.

2. 'Arrested Development'

What's better than a comedy that'll keep you giggling for hours? Not much. Arrested Development aired five seasons sporadically from 2003 and 2019, partially because it moved from Fox to Netflix after Season 3. It followed the dysfunctional Bluth family trying to run the company business after the patriarch is imprisoned, but Michael Bluth's (Jason Bateman) ridiculous family antics makes it difficult to keep things afloat.

3. 'Breaking Bad'

Many people remember watching Breaking Bad while it was airing on AMC from 2008 to 2013, but now all five seasons are available to rewatch on Netflix now. El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie — a film that served as a continuation of the series — is also on the streamer.

4. 'Better Call Saul'

While you're on the Breaking Bad train, you might as well also watch Better Call Saul — a spinoff from the original series. The show premiered on AMC in February 2015, and has aired five seasons so far. A sixth and final season will air on AMC in 2021, but Netflix has the already-released five seasons in the meantime.

5. 'Cheers'

Cheers is an old-school addition here, but this classic CBS sitcom from the '80s was so loved, it continued for a total of 11 seasons, so it definitely falls in the category of "timeless." If you're looking for something to watch with your parents, check this one out.

6. 'Community'

Community featured a bunch of now-popular actors before their careers really took off. Ken Jeong plays Señor Ben Chang, Allison Brie plays Annie Edison, comedic legend John Oliver plays Professor Ian Duncan, and Donal Glover (aka Childish Gambino) plays Troy Barnes. It aired five seasons on NBC from 2009 to 2014, and its sixth season was on Yahoo Screen in 2016. All six seasons are now available on Netflix.

7. 'Dexter'

If you're looking for a classic crime series, don't forget all eight seasons of Dexter is on Netflix. Michael C. Hall plays Dexter, a serial killer with a conscience (of sorts). His unique moral code gets him into some precarious situations.

8. 'Frasier'

Frasier earned 108 Emmy nominations and 37 wins from 1993 to 2004, so chances are, you'll find this one entertaining. It's another great throwback to put on while you're with the 'rents, or if you just want to enjoy a throwback sitcom.

9. 'The Good Place'

This four-season series stars Kristen Bell and hilariously explores super-deep philosophical concepts, such as what is good and what is bad. Come for the silliness, stay for the forking awesome lessons it teaches.

10. 'Gotham'

Superhero fans out there, this one's for you. This Fox series explores the origin of the Dark Knight and other Batman villains, such as the Penguin, Riddler, Catwoman, and Bane.

11. 'Mad Men'

AMC's Mad Men was all about a 1960s ad agency, the people who ran it, and their families. The close-up look at Don Draper's (John Hamm) life provided a fun but gritty look at a retro ad agency.

12. 'Riverdale'

Riverdale has become an iconic show on The CW, but it's also available on Netflix, which means you can marathon episodes featuring Archie, Betty, Jughead, and Veronica to your heart's content. With its action, mystery, and tons of steamy romance, it's the perfect show if you want to escape your world and enter into a completely different one.

13. 'Skins'

Many viewers love Skins, the critically acclaimed import from British television, because they relate to it in some way or another; the series tackles some tough issues such as depression and addiction, but also has lighthearted moments of friendship. It's also unique because it replaced its cast every two years, keeping things fresh for seven whole seasons.

14. 'The Walking Dead'

Set in a post-apocalyptic version of the Unites States, this series was exclusively available on AMC for quite some time, but already-aired seasons are now available on Netflix too.