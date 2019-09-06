It's no secret that Halsey's an incredible musician. She has tons of hits under her belt, some seriously impressive collabs, and she continues to release full-on bops on a regular basis. But apart from being super successful, she's also relatable AF, especially in her songs about dating and relationships. Though she may only be 24-years-old, these Halsey lyrics about love prove that she's wise beyond her years.

Whether you're single, in a relationship, or in a complicated situationship, it seems like there's almost always a song out there that perfectly describes how you feel in the moment. When you're heartbroken, there's Taylor Swift. When you're feeling like a bad*ss, there's Lizzo. And if you feel super ~sensual~, hello Camila Cabello! Musicians are masters at taking their own experiences and turning them into songs that feel universal, and Halsey is no exception. The award-winning singer can make you feel as if she knows exactly what you're going through, and that takes talent.

So, if you find yourself looking for guidance in the world of love, grab some headphones, take a seat, and turn up the volume. Halsey knows what she's talking — er, singing — about when it comes to romance, and these lyrics show that no matter what you're feeling, you're never alone.

1. When you are so ready to move on: I'm moving on. I'm getting paid. I'm on my own. I had some space to deal with it. I'm moving on. It's getting late. Go and grab someone and find a place to deal with it. — "Don't Play"

2. For when someone seriously screwed you over: I was as pure as a river. But now I think I'm possessed. You put a fever inside me. And I've been cold since you left. I've got a boyfriend now and he's made of gold. And you've got your own mistakes in a bed at home. I'm hoping you could save me now but you break and fold. You've got a fire inside but your heart's so cold. — "Haunting"

3. For the morning after an amazing hookup: You were a vision in the morning when the light came through. I know I've only felt religion when I've lied with you. — "Colors"

4. For when you're ready to go your separate ways: Said he tried to phone me. But I never have time. He said that I never listen. But I don't even try. — "Alone"

5. The perfect song after a breakup: Tell me, how's it feel sittin' up there? Feeling so high, but too far away to hold me. You know I'm the one who put you up there. Name in the sky, does it ever get lonely? Thinking you could live without me? — "Without Me"

6. Seriously, these lyrics hit hard after a relationship ends: Gave love 'bout a hundred tries (hundred tries). Just running from the demons in your mind. Then I took yours and made 'em mine (mine). I didn't notice 'cause my love was blind. — "Without Me"

7. If you're done playing nice: I've been polite, but won't be caught dead. Letting a man tell me what I should do in my bed. Keep my exes in check in my basement. 'Cause kindness is weakness, or worse, you're complacent. I could play nice, or I could be a bully. I'm tired and angry, but somebody should be. — "NIGHTMARE"

8. When things just aren't working out: I'm bad at love. But you can't blame me for tryin'. You know I'd be lyin' sayin. 'You were the one. That could finally fix me. Lookin' at my history. I'm bad at love. — "Bad At Love"

9. If you aren't great at commitment: I know that you're afraid. I'm gonna walk away. Each time the feeling fades. — "Bad At Love"

10. If you made some mistakes: I run away when things are good, and never really understood the way you laid your eyes on me in ways that no one ever could. And so it seems I broke your heart, my ignorance has struck again. I failed to see it from the start. And tore you open 'til the end. — "Sorry"

11. When you feel hopeful for love: We can do anything if we put our minds to it. Take your whole life, then you put a line through it. My love is yours if you're willing to take it. Give me your heart 'cause I ain't gonna break it. So come away, starting today. Start a new life together in a different place. We know that love is how all these ideas came to be. So baby, run away with me. — "Eastside"

12. If you just want to be together: And baby, you know I just wanna leave tonight. We can go anywhere we want. Drive down to the coast, jump in the sea. Just take my hand and come with me, singing. — "Eastside"

13. For that magical kind of love: He says, "Oh, baby girl, you know we're gonna be legends. I'm the king and you're the queen and we will stumble through heaven. If there's a light at the end, it's just the sun in your eyes. — "Young God"

14. When they're all you can think about: Baby, gon' love me now, now, now, now, now, now. Now or never, hey, hey, hey. I want you to hold me down, down, down, down, down, down. Down forever, hey, hey, hey. Said you know I wanna keep you around. 'Round forever, hey, hey, hey. I want you to love me now, now, now, now, now, now. Now or never. — "Now Or Never"

Halsey is an amazing woman and powerful artist, and her songs are seriously some of the best when it comes to love and relationships. No matter what, Halsey's got you, and you aren't alone in whatever you're feeling.