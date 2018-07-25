14 Cozy Jackets Under $100 To Get You Excited For Fall Fashion

When it comes to fashion, your mind is still probably on beachy bikinis, flowy dresses, and strappy sandals. I don't want to jolt you out of your warm weather dream but some seriously cozy fall jackets are already on the market and you might want to check them out before other ahead-of-the-curve shoppers get their hands on them. Whether you're into pastel suedes or studded denim, lush faux furs or cozy plaids, there's a style (or ten!) on the market for you that you'll want to get into your closet ASAP and have ready for the first day of autumnal chill.

The best part about fall jackets is they don't need to protect you against absolutely bone-chilling weather. That's what ankle length puffer coats are for and we don't need to worry about shopping those for awhile, thank god. Fall jackets simply need to protect against the chilly winds that have just started to edge their way into everyday weather, meaning lighter jean, leather, cotton, and peacoat jackets will do the trick. It goes without saying that lighter jackets boast way trendier and more experimental design details like bold colors, playful embellishments, and experimental silhouettes than typical puffer coats do. Take a look below at the best jacket offerings currently on the market—all of which are under $100!—and you'll see what I mean. They might actually make you wish fall would hurry up.

Teddy Bear

Get this coat, put it on immediately and hug everyone you pass on the street. It'll basically turn you into a walking, talking stuffed animal, so wouldn't want a fuzzy embrace?

Make Me Blush

This dusty pink trench coat is the perfect transition coat thanks to its color and lightweight material. I'd wear it with jeans and a white sweater every single day if I could. Cozy fall dressing at its best!

Rock On

This faux leather biker jacket will probably become your go-to outerwear during fall thanks to the fact that it looks good with literally everything and can be worn out at night to slightly dressier events.

Zip It

Another super cozy option, this faux shearling coat boasts cool zipper details that give it a slightly edgier appeal.

Lady Lilac

I'm obsessed with this millennial lilac coat thanks to it's '70s-inspired fringe and suede texture. It's the opposite of boring outerwear.

Blue Jean Baby

Because everyone needs a standard denim jacket in their repertoire.

Out West

Part cowgirl, part utilitarian. This jacket features fringe, silver details, and raw edges, rendering it the perfect combination of edgy and everyday. I'd wear it with a dark floral dress, black booties, and silver hoop earrings.

Baby Blues

Pastels will be trending for fall 2018 and this baby blue leather jacket is an excellent way to incorporate the color range into your wardrobe. It features an architectural collar and pocket details as well as sleek silver buttons—it's gorgeous and I need it stat.

Power Puff

Who knew bubblegum pink and extreme fuzz would go so well together?

That's The Spot

Wearing leopard immediately makes you look ten times cooler, especially when it's in super bright and sporty form.

In Stitches

Whether you want to wear it with a pencil skirt to the office or torn black jeans to a concert, this jacket will elevate any one of your looks in a totally unique way. It's the coolest take on the classic blazer ever.

Mad For Plaid

Everyone needs an ankle length plaid coat in their life. No matter what you have on underneath you'll look chic AF from the outside.

Sweet Thing

It's soft, it's pink, and it's got a boxy relaxed fit. What more could you want?

Good Sport

The bomber jacket gets a high voltage upgrade thanks to a cool relaxed fit and red-orange hue. Perfect for all of you streetwear and sporty style aficionados.