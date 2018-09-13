13 Truths About Being A Bridesmaid You Need To Know Before Saying "Yes"

You said "yes" to the best. And by "the best," I mean your bestie or close girlfriend who wants you to be in her wedding. Your excited response may have opened the pastel-colored door to being a bridesmaid, but there's so much more to it. Aside from dedicating your time to helping the bride and planning a fun bachelorette party, there are other truths about being a bridesmaid you should fully understand before you commit. (I mean it — read the small print.)

You know that cute beaded bridesmaid gown your bestie chose? You'll have to pay for that. And you'll also need to mark your calendar for all of the rehearsals, bridal activities, and solo responsibilities. There's a process to wedding planing, and you'll be a crucial part of it. Needless to say, bridesmaids are a significant part of the actual wedding day, but their assistance and participation has to be guaranteed long before that.

Think of being a bridesmaid in a wedding like a game of chess. You have to protect your queen, and it might require adjusting and altering a tad on your behalf. Brides need their bridesmaids, but before you agree, keep in mind that you'll likely encounter a few, if not all, of these 13 situations.

1 There May Be Travel Involved For The Wedding And Other Bridal Activities Giphy The bride's vision for her big day may not be in your hometown or a city within driving distance from you. Get ready to make travel arrangements, and save up for tickets and lodging. Being a bridesmaid isn't a free ride, unfortunately.

2 You'll Have To Pose For A Lot Of Pictures Giphy Your cheeks may hurt by the end of the wedding from smiling so much. You'll have to take as many pictures as the bride and photographer see fit. I mean, at least you're dressed to impress, right?

3 The Dress Might Not Be Your Taste, But You'll Have To Suck It Up Giphy The bride will have her color palette picked out, and may even have a dress in mind that she wants her bridesmaids to wear. Of course, you'll be expected to wear it on her special day, even if you don't think you'll ever wear it again.

4 Oh, And You May Have To Shell Out For Alterations Giphy You want the dress to look its best on you, right? Alterations may be in order. Yes, this is another cost you'll need to keep in mind.

5 You Can't Rush The Bride's Dress Shopping Experience If She Wants You There Giphy If your bride wants you there for the whole process, you're expected to make time for it. You also can't rush her at any point, because she's picking the most special dress and accessories for her big day. Selflessness is a major quality needed from a bridesmaid. Being a bridesmaid is an amazing experience, and you should make the most of it. You're helping make your bestie's day as perfect and seamless as possible.

6 You Can't Be Picky About Which Groomsman You're Paired With Giphy Think of this like a blind date, but it's only for event purposes. You can't be picky about it. Make the most of it, and don't add any stress to the bride.

7 Decision-Making With The Other Bridesmaids Could Be Tough Stuff Giphy The other bridesmaids could be in your close circle of friends, or complete strangers. You're all there for the bride, though. There could be decisions that are tough, because everyone has such different tastes and opinions.

8 You Have To Follow Through With Your Bridesmaid Duties Before Hitting Up The Open Bar Giphy If you're 21 or over, that open bar might sound really nice, but you have a job to do, first and foremost! Your bridesmaid duties don't stop after the "I dos." Your bride needs her girls to follow through the entire way.

9 You May Not Have Too Much Leisure Time To Eat During The Reception Giphy Snacks will be your best friend when the wedding day rolls around. Your schedule doesn't quite align with the itinerary of the other guests. This means your sit-down food time could be a little delayed. (Side note: Garters make for great candy bar holders. I'm just saying.)

10 One Bridesmaid Could Try To Start Drama Giphy It's almost inevitable that one bridesmaid starts an issue. Whatever you do, don't entertain the drama. The bride is the only one who should be the center of attention.

11 You'll Need To Participate In The Wedding Traditions The Bride Wants Giphy Again, participation is key. Whatever tradition she wants to do, you'll need to be a trooper and help her accomplish it. You can do this.

12 You Might Be On Damage Control Giphy Your bride might assign you to damage control. This could be honing in and diverting family drama, or making sure Grandma doesn't have too many glasses of merlot. Either way, you'll need to stay on top of it all.