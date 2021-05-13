You've probably been there: You're sitting in your bedroom getting ready for a date — making sure your hair looks even better than Selena Gomez's in her "Come & Get It" music video — and then all of a sudden you get a little bit anxious about what could possibly happen on your date. So what next? If it's too late to cancel and you're in need of a little extra oompf, then jamming out to some empowering tunes may just help you get there. If you're not sure what songs to listen to right before a date, then I've got some suggestions that will leave you feeling like you're 100% that b*tch.

Whether you're meeting your special someone face-to-face for the first time or want to be in the perfect mood for a sexy night out, I've got you covered. With songs by artists like Demi Lovato, Taylor Swift, Lizzo, and Megan Thee Stallion, among others, these bops will have you feeling sexier, more self-assured, and more powerful than ever before. So what are you waiting for? It's time to take charge of your life and walk into that date feeling like Beyoncé in her "Get Me Bodied" music videos with these perfect hype songs.

"Juice" by Lizzo It's no secret that Lizzo knows how to empower the modern woman. Her 2019 single "Juice" can make anyone feel beautiful even on their worst days. In the song, she sings, "If I'm shining, everybody gonna shine / I was born like this, don't even got to try / I'm like Chardonnay, get better over time / Heard you say I'm not the baddest b*tch, you lie." Sounds like the perfect date night pump-up song to me!

"I Love Me" by Demi Lovato Demi Lovato first taught her fans how to be "Confident" back in 2015, and five years later, she released another song all about self-love. In the song, Demi fights with herself to see her worth, singing, "Why do I compare myself to everyone? / And I always got my finger on the self destruct / I wonder when I love me is enough?" But in the end, Demi realizes she has nothing to worry about because she's a "ten out of ten," even when she forgets. "I'm my own worst critic/ Talk a whole lot of sh*t / But I'm a ten out of ten / Even when I forget / I'm a ten out of ten, don't you ever forget it," she sings. Yes to that!

"Savage" by Megan Thee Stallion & Beyoncé You don't have to look hard to find an awesome getting-ready-for-date-night song by Megan Thee Stallion. The rapper — who single-handedly united women all across the world for an epic "Hot Girl Summer" in 2019 — knows how to write a record that will make anyone feel like a "Savage." And that's exactly what she did in 2020 when the world needed a little pick-me-up during the coronavirus pandemic. Megan's song "Savage" is not only one of her biggest hits, but it was a social media phenomenon. And when Beyoncé got on the remix, the song became even better than it was before. In the third verse, she sings, "I done got this body ready just for you / Girl, I hope he don't catch me messing around with you / Talking to myself in the mirror like, 'B*tch, you my beau." Beyoncé and Megan really know how to make their fans feel like a baddie.

"ME!" by Taylor Swift & Brendon Urie It's hard not to feel powerful when you've got Taylor Swift's music blasting in your ears. Sure, she's the queen of breakup songs, but no one can hold a candle to Swift when it comes to women's empowerment. In her 2019 hit "ME!" Swift sings, "One of these things is not like the others / Like a rainbow with all of the colors / Baby doll, when it comes to a lover / I promise that you'll never find another like me-e-e." Listen to this song right before your date, and it's basically impossible to be left feeling insecure.

"Motivation" by Normani Who better to get "Motivation" from than Normani? After breaking away from Fifth Harmony in 2018, Normani released her 2019 smash "Motivation" to show her fans she's got their back. In "Motivation," Normani sings, "You got a bad one, baby, don't you? / Got a bad one, baby, don't you? / And we both know there's no one better, boy / no one better, boy." Who wouldn't want to hear that when they're feeling a bit down on themselves? And if you're not sure whether you can pull off that sexy dress tonight, then just listen to the chorus. "I'm a break you off let me be your motivation / To stay and give it tonight / And, baby, turn around let me give you innovation / Hey 'cause I do it so right," Normani sings. Thanks for the support, Normani!

"GIRL LIKE ME" by Black Eyed Peas & Shakira Put Shakira and the Black Eyed Peas together in a room and you've got yourself a hit. The "Shewolf" singer teamed up with the musical group to release 2020's "GIRL LIKE ME," which is a great anthem for anyone who need a little boost of self-esteem. In the song, Will.i.am raps, "I want a girl that shine like glitter / A girl that don't need no filter / The real for real / A girl that's a natural killa / I wanna girl that's a heater / Caliente, off the meter." I don't know about you all, but I'm feeling sexier RN.

"Smile" by Katy Perry If there's anyone who can get you out of that insecure funk you're in, then it's Katy Perry. The pop star's 2020 single "Smile" is sure to make you do just that if you listen to it right before your date. Don't believe me? Just take a look at these inspirational lyrics: "Yeah, I'm thankful / Scratch that, baby, I'm grateful / Got to say it's really been a while / But now I got back that smile / I'm so thankful / Scratch that, baby, I'm grateful / Now you see me shine from a mile / Finally got back that smile." I feel like smiling already!

"Better Than Me" by Doja Cat Doja Cat is a hottie and she knows it, which is why her songs are all about celebrating herself. I suggest listening to her 2019 song "Better Than Me" when you're getting ready for your date to remind yourself no one can do it better than you. In the song, Doja raps, "Baby, why you frontin'? / You know that I been the best / I come for they neck / They run 'cause I'm next." Doja knows exactly what to say to make someone feel like a boss.

"Fast (Motion)" by Saweetie The Queen of Pretty B*tch Music has arrived, and she's here to empower her fans through music. The "My Type" rapper released her new single "Fast (Motion)" in May 2021, and it's already being praised for its inspirational lyrics. In "Fast (Motion)," Saweetie raps, "Rule number one, never be number two / Got the candy applе whip, hit the gas, then I zoom / Mad 'cause I'm rich and I'm young and I'm cutе / All eyes on me when I step in the room." You'll def remember to put yourself first after listening to this one.

"Yummy" by Justin Bieber Is tonight the night you and your partner are finally going to go all the way? If it's been awhile since you've been intimate, then it's OK to feel nervous. But if you want to get over those jitters, then it's probably time to play some Justin Bieber. The singer's 2020 song "Yummy" was made to make a woman feel like a queen. While singing "You've got that yummy-yum" over and over again, Bieber adds, "Standin' up, keep me on the rise / Lost control of myself, I'm compromised / You're incriminating, no disguise / And you ain't never runnin' low on supplies." There's no need to feel insecure when you're getting down and dirty, and Bieber's hit proves it.

"Looking at Me" by Sabrina Carpenter Getting ready for your date is so much more fun with Sabrina Carpenter's music playing in the background. The former Disney star released the dance hit of the century called "Looking at Me" in 2019. And in the song, she sings about having all eyes on her on the dance floor. In "Looking at Me," she sings, "Don't just stand there staring, honey / Try to move your feet / If you think they're looking at you / They're looking at me / I can make it nice and easy / I'm a take the lead / They ain't even looking at you, baby / They're looking at me." Wow. How much more inspiration do you need than that?

"Physical" by Dua Lipa Dua Lipa knows exactly how to get a crowd turned up, and her song "Physical" is all about getting excited for a fun and flirty night ahead. As she tells her fans, "Who needs to go to sleep, when I got you next to me? / All night, I'll riot with you / I know you got my back and you know I got you / So come on, come on, come on / Let's get physical." Someone please explain how they can listen to this song and not want to dance.

"Made It" by Teyana Taylor I saved the best for last. "Made It" by Teyana Taylor is hands-down one of her most inspirational songs of all time, and if you're feeling low on inspo before your date, then Taylor's here for you. In "Made It," she sings, "Head up and my heels high / This what life suppose to feel like / Looking like I'm in the gym right / Taking side pics looking thick like." Taylor def got it right when she said self love is the best love.