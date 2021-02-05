It doesn't matter whether you're single or boo'd up for Valentine's Day — everyone deserves to get themselves a V-Day treat. And while you can definitely spoil yourself with flower bouquets and heart-shaped boxes of chocolate, you shouldn't be afraid to get yourself something a little ~saucier~. Maybe you'd like a slinky new lingerie set. Perhaps you have your eye on some erotic massage gels or lotions. But if it's toys you're looking for, then I have some suggestions for the best sex toys to buy yourself last-minute for Valentine's Day, which include everything from vibrators to plugs to dildos.

Feb. 14 has a reputation for being more than a little cheesy. (Does anyone really need an oversized teddy bear holding a heart that says "I love you beary much"? I don't think so.) However, when it comes to Valentine's Day-themed sex toys, I think a little corniness is more than OK. From pretty heart-shaped massagers to candy heart butt plugs, these sex toys are ideal for V-Day (and, of course, can still be used any other day of the year). The best part: Most of them are on sale. Make sure to add these sexy gifts for yourself to your shopping cart ASAP.

Don't Text Your Ex Massager Don't Text Your Ex Massager $100 $40 | Ella Paradis SEE ON ELLA PARADIS This adorable heart-shaped massager has a 70-minute run time, 10 vibration modes, and definitely won't ghost you on Feb. 14. Plus, it's currently 60% off.

We-Vibe Tango X We-Vibe Tango X $89 | Lovers SEE ON LOVERS Petite, precise, and amazingly powerful, this pretty pink bullet vibrator is perfect for clitoral play (and it works just as well on other erogenous zones). It's a bit of a splurge, but IMO, you deserve it.

Bite Me Hearts Pasties Bite Me Hearts Pasties $13.50 | Lovers SEE ON LOVERS These soft, form-fitting nipple pasties will comfortably stay in place all night long, and you can wear them under a sheer top, a lingerie set, or nothing at all.

Naughty Candy Heart Butt Plug Naughty Candy Heart Butt Plug $22 | Adam & Eve SEE ON ADAM & EVE These def aren't your typical candy hearts. Made with super durable silicone, this heart-shaped butt plug offers just the right amount of stimulation and comes in three color and message options: yellow ("Spank Me"), pink ("Be Mine"), or purple ("Do Me Now"). Use the code "TAKE45" to get 45% off one item at checkout.

Liberator Heart Wedge Pillow Heart Wedge Pillow $85 | Liberator SEE ON LIBERATOR Made with ultra-soft velvety material, this sex cushion provides lift and angles for deeper penetration, and it comes in five different color options. Make sure to use the code "VDAY" to get 20% off at checkout.

Crystal Heart of Glass Dildo Crystal Heart of Glass Dildo $48 | Overkink SEE ON OVERKINK With its rippled texture, this delicate glass massager easily pinpoints all your internal pleasure points. Yes, please!

Rianne S Heart Vibe Rianne S Heart Vibe $35 | Organic Loven SEE ON ORGANIC LOVEN This 10-speed vibrator may look sweet, but it's seriously powerful in the bedroom. Bonus: It comes in three color options and the most beautiful packaging you've ever seen.

Sona Sonic Clitoral Massager Sona Sonic Clitoral Massager $69 $55 | LELO SEE ON LELO This sonic clitoral massager uses sonic waves and pulses to stimulate the entire clitoris, giving you a Valentine's Day you'll never forget. Plus, it's on sale!

Stuck On Love Clitoral Heart Panty Vibrator Stuck On Love Clitoral Heart Panty Vibrator $17 $10 | Lovehoney SEE ON LOVEHONEY This discreet, secret panty vibrator adheres to almost any pair of panties for some seriously great vibes — and yes, it's reusable. It's also currently 41% off, so go for it.

Kyss Rechargeable Lipstick Vibrator Kyss Rechargeable Lipstick Vibrator $37 $22 | Babeland SEE ON BABELAND You've probably heard of lipstick-sized bullet vibrators, but have you ever seen one that actually looks like a tube of lipstick? This sleek model has three vibration levels with seven pulsation patterns, and better yet, it's currently on sale.

Bodywand Mini Wand Massager Bodywand Mini Wand Massager $60 | Lylyth SEE ON LYLYTH Now this is my kind of magic wand. With a flexible neck and multi-direction usage, this four-inch wand is the versatile tool you need this V-Day.

Baby Heart Personal Massager Baby Heart Personal Massager $89 | ZALO SEE ON ZALO Find a more gorgeous vibrator than this — I'll wait. Available in four different color options, this luxurious massager is designed to fit intimately in all your erogenous zones. With its eight vibration settings and 18-karat gold-plated details, it's a splurge worth making. Make sure to use the code "ZALOLOVE" to get 15% off.

Rocket Rocket $18 | Naughty Sinsation SEE ON NAUGHTY SINSATION Want a powerful tool for an affordable price? This two-in-one vibrator features a tickler base, as well as an attachment for penetration and clitoral stimulation, so get ready to blast off!