13 Must-Have Oily Hair Shampoos From Walmart.com

Of all the different kinds of hair types, oily hair is certainly one of the more high maintenance. For many people with oily hair types, daily washing is a necessary nuisance, while others turn to the huge range of oil-absorbing products to keep hair looking fresh and grease-free on no-wash days. No matter which route you take, there are plenty of targeted products that can help make the process more streamlined and enjoyable at Walmart.com.

From shampoos that detoxify the scalp, to the best dry shampoos and no-rinse cleansing formulas, Walmart.com is our go-to place for all things hair and beauty — and they happen to have an incredible selection of products designed to combat greasy hair days. Also, pro tip: If you spend $35 or more on your order (a.k.a., you try out a couple of the oil-fighting products below), you'll get free shipping on your order. So say goodbye to mid-day grease and unwanted buildup and hello to a clean scalp and silky, hydrated locks.

A Detoxifying Shampoo To Revive & Refresh Weighed-Down Locks

OGX Purifying + Charcoal Detox Shampoo $7 Walmart This detoxifying shampoo with charcoal and kaloin clay washes away unwanted oils and rids the hair of product buildup without stripping it of necessary moisture.

Free Your Hair From Product Buildup With This Once-Weekly Clarifying Formula

Neutrogena Anti-Residue Gentle Clarifying Shampoo $9 Walmart Although this shampoo isn't intended for everyday use, this powerful once-weekly formula can actually help your regular hair products work better. By ridding the hair of product buildup that can cause dullness and grease, this clarifying shampoo leaves hair refreshed, ultra-clean and ready for whatever style you have planned next.

A Hard-Working Dry Shampoo To Combat Greasy Second-Day Hair

Amika Perk Up Dry Shampoo $25 Walmart Oily hair stands no challenge against Amika's dry shampoo. This sulfate- and paraben-free formula absorbs oil on contact and helps add some extra volume between washes, so you can learn to love your second-day hair.

Mend Dry Ends Without Weighing Down Your Hair With This Nourishing Formula

L'Oreal Paris EverCreme Deep Nourish Conditioner, Apricot Oil $6 Walmart If you have a greasy scalp but dry ends, you may want an effective conditioner that won't weigh your hair down or add any unwanted oils. This deeply nourishing formula is free of waxes or heavy additives, so your hair is left smooth and hydrated — never greasy.

For A Tingly-Clean Scalp, Try This Shampoo With Tea Tree Oil & Peppermint

Paul Mitchell Tea Tree Special Shampoo $20 Walmart This ultra-refreshing shampoo with tea tree oil and peppermint gently lifts away impurities and invigorates the scalp for an extra-clean, fresh feeling.

Detoxify Your Scalp With This Clay Treatment Mask

L'Oreal Paris Hair Expert Extraordinary Clay Pre-Shampoo Mask $5 Walmart Just like your favorite clay mask for the skin, this pre-shampoo clay treatment for the scalp absorbs unwanted oils and rebalances moisture levels for extra-clean hair and lightweight roots.

No Conditioner? No Problem. Try This 2-in-1 Shampoo For Clean, Hydrated Hair

TRESemmé Shampoo Purify & Replenish Deep Cleansing $4 Walmart If conditioner only seems to make your oily hair even oilier, try a 2-in-1 shampoo and conditioner. This formula from TRESemmé rids the scalp of unwanted buildup and leaves strands soft and hydrated.

For A Clarifying Product That Won't Dry Out Ends, Try This Formula By Paul Mitchell

Paul Mitchell Clarifying Shampoo Two $13 Walmart Shampoo Two is designed specifically for oily hair and contains a blend of natural botanicals that lift away excess oil and buildup. You can expect silkier hair that's shiny and manageable and, of course, clean and oil-free as can be.

Sub Out Your Heavy Conditioner For This Lightweight Leave-In Product

It's A 10 Miracle Leave-In Conditioner Product $18 Walmart If regular conditioner is simply not an option for your oily locks, but your ends still feel like they need a boost of moisture, this lightweight, hydrating leave-in conditioner spray does just the trick. Spritz over dry ends for an instant refresh that's good enough to replace a traditional conditioner.

Wash Away Grease And Rebalance Moisture Levels On The Scalp With This Shampoo

Davines Natural Tech Rebalancing Shampoo $20 Walmart Not only does this shampoo lift and wash away unwanted oils, it helps rebalance moisture levels on the scalp to keep oil at bay throughout the day.

For Braids And Extensions, Try This Rinse-Free Cleansing Foam

Shea Moisture Jojoba Oil & Ucuuba Butter No-Rinse Foam Cleanser $8 Walmart This shampoo alternative is designed for cornrows, box braids, weaves and extensions, and thoroughly cleanses the scalp and absorbs oil without the need for water.

To Keep Hair Fresh Between Washes, Try This Dry Shampoo Foam

Dove Care Between Washes Dry Shampoo Foam $5 Walmart Designed to keep your hair looking fresh and grease-free on no-wash days, this dry shampoo foam has the texture of a mousse but works like your standard aerosol dry shampoo spray.

To Deeply Cleanse The Scalp And Lift Away Buildup, Try This Micro-Exfoliating Scalp Scrub

L'Oreal Paris EverFresh Micro-Exfoliating Scrub $8 Walmart Formulated with apricot seed, this scrub deeply cleanses the scalp, lifting away any lingering buildup or oil that can leave the hair weighed down and looking flat.

