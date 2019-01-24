13 Long-Wear Lipsticks for Valentine’s Day That Won't Budge, No Matter What Your Plans Are

If there’s any day of the year that might pose a threat against long-wear lipsticks, it’s Cupid’s big day. Finding effective long-wear lipsticks for Valentine’s Day, especially ones that will withstand aggressive smooches from whomever or whatever you may be spending the day with, can be tough, and poor research can result in a very messy make-out session.

Lucky for you (and your boo), I’ve rounded up a list of 13 lipsticks that will not budge, no matter what you get into on Valentine’s Day. Always remember to exfoliate (try GLAMGLOW’s POUTMUD™ Fizzy Lip Exfoliating Treatment, $24, sephora.com) and moisturize (try Pat McGrath Labs Lip Fetish Lip Balm, $38, sephora.com) your lips before applying a lipstick, liquid lipstick, or lip stain to soothe any effects the dry winter air has had on your lips. No matter if you never have dry skin on your lips or they seem perpetually chapped, practicing good exfoliation and moisturizing habits on your lips will be worth it in the long run, just so your lips feel better to you. If you're finding that a regular lip exfoliator isn't doing the job, run the Clarisonic Mia Prima Sonic Facial Cleansing Brush ($99, sephora.com) over your lips for extra exfoliation.

Photo Courtesy of Urban Decay Cosmetics

Known for their bold colors and intense pigmentation, these Urban Decay liquid lipsticks are waterproof and come in comfort matte or metallized finishes.

Photo Courtesy of L'Oreal Paris

Nail the matte lip look with one of these 12 shades from L’Oreal Paris’ new lipstick collection. It’s super lightweight and offers a “bare lip” sensation.

A liquid lipstick that offers up to eight hours (yes, eight hours!) of wear seems like a dream, but this pick is as real as it gets. This liquid lipstick comes in a whopping 19 shades, so it’s basically going to be impossible to find one you don’t like.

Photo Courtesy of COVERGIRL

New to the market, the COVERGIRL Outlast Custom Nudes embraces the “your lips but better” philosophy, with seven shades aimed to match your natural skin tone and undertone.

Photo Courtesy of Fenty Beauty

Every beauty geek has been freaking out over Fenty Beauty's products over the last few years, and for good reason: Rihanna is a total badass, and everyone wants to basically be (and look) just like her. Oh, and her line of high-performance makeup isn’t too shabby either. Although this product only comes in five shades, you’re sure to find your perfect fit among them.

Photo Courtesy of Stila Cosmetics

This lipstick is on almost every “Best Long-Lasting Lipsticks” list, and it’s easy to see why. The formula comes in 39 shades and promises not to bleed or transfer after application.

This formula is said to “last like a tattoo,” but doesn’t have the drying formula that a liquid lipstick might have. These are my favorite lip colors because they’re easy to apply, easy to blend, and last through everything. Plus, the colors are beautiful and natural-looking.

Photo Courtesy of Chanel Beauty

Say hello to the most luxe long-wearing lip color out there. This formula comes in 20 shades, from bright red to a deep purple, and will make you feel like a queen after each application.

Photo Courtesy of JAFRA

JAFRA uses the power of their exclusive Royal Jelly RJX technology in this formula, which makes this JAFRA's most luxurious and skin-caring lip color. So basically, your lips will feel extra hydrated while enjoying extra, long-lasting pigment, too.

Photo Courtesy of Tarte Cosmetics

Another pick that’s on everyone’s list, the Tarte Lip Paint is foolproof, and looks super sexy on anyone’s lips.

Who doesn’t love a great drugstore find? This pick comes in super sleek packaging, while the doe-foot applicator makes for easy application.

Photo Courtesy of Luminess Cosmetics

Give your lips a pop of color with this long-lasting lip stain that’s water-resistant for up to 18 hours. The mineral-based formula feels silky smooth on the lips and won’t slide off after a kiss.

Another fan favorite, this matte formula comes in a bullet, but stays put like a liquid lipstick would. The lipstick comes in 12 shades, and the packaging is as high-glamour as it gets.