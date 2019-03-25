No, they aren’t as strong as a chemical peel you might get at your dermatologist’s office or favorite spa location, but these 13 at-home face peels under $100 will definitely give you a glow up. With continued use, you can potentially get the same results you might get after a professional chemical peel — it will just take you a lot longer. And if I'm being honest, sometimes at-home chemical peels are more favorable than a professional one. No downtime, no office visits, no pricey costs, and you can do it all in the privacy of your own home. Apply these masks during your Netflix and chill sesh, or use one a few days before an important event for a beautiful glow that’ll have people asking why your skin looks so sublime.

From face masks to peel pads, to gel toners, to exfoliants in tubes, there’s a variety of ways to remove dead skin to reveal a brighter complexion. Whether you’re dealing with wrinkles and fine lines, acne, or discoloration, there’s an at-home peel out there for you. However, always be sure to do a patch test on your wrist or neck before applying a chemical peel to your face to check for any irritation or reactions to the product. Check out my favorite picks below:

This maximum-strength, at-home exfoliant from Dermalogica contains phytoactive AHA extracts, lactic acid and fermented plant enzymes to gently peel the top layer of skin, reducing the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles while offering a complete glow up. Plus, the pumpkin fruit enzyme and rice bran extract promote cell turnover, revealing bright skin.

With over 240 reviews on Amazon, this glycolic acid peel is definitely a fan favorite. The product uses 30 percent glycolic acid to get deep into the skin and remove dead layers. The product also contains hyaluronic acid and sunflower seed oil to help reduce wrinkles and boost skin’s radiance.

Paula's Choice

I’ve been using this product once a day for a few weeks and have seen a tremendous change in my skin overall. I’ve noticed my pigmentation clearing up, as well as the post-acne redness fading, thanks to the 8 percent AHAs.

Boscia

According to the product description, this peel gel works in three ways, including “as a physical peel to remove the outer layer of dead skin, as a chemical peel to penetrate deep into skin for in-depth exfoliation, and as a treatment for skin to appear more firm and brightened for a healthy-looking complexion.” Sounds like a win to me!

Clear pores, remove brown spots, and peel away dullness with this smoothing peel. The product is formulated with a blend of antioxidant-rich berries and five skin smoothing fruit AHAs, BHAs, and enzymes.

Not only is this peel inexpensive, easily available (hello, Target!), and pretty to look at, but it’s really effective, too. The formula uses papaya and pineapple enzymes to remove dead cells while hydrating the skin.

Naturopathica

I’m a big fan of Naturopathica products, and this peel is one of my favorites from the line. This peel uses sweet cherry puree acts as an anti-inflammatory, while the resveratrol in the product evens out skin tone.

A solid drugstore find, these peel pads use glycolic acid to reduce fine lines and wrinkles in one week and reveal younger and rejuvenated skin within two weeks of use.

Amorepacific

This enzyme peel comes in a powder formula and uses natural papaya enzymes to lift away dead skin and simultaneously soften the new layers underneath.

Drunk Elephant

Drunk Elephant’s Babyfacial has a cult-following — and for good reason. This peel uses 25 percent AHAs and 2 percent BHAs to improve skin texture and tone, but beware if you’re someone with super sensitive skin, as the concentration of this peel might be too strong for your skin.

The Vichy Glow Peel Mask is formulated with volcanic rocks and AHA fruit acids. The peel mask both chemically and physically exfoliates skin, so if you’re looking for an exfoliator with no added physical exfoliants (like beads), this pick probably isn’t for you.

Omorovicza

This two-phase peel uses turquoise copper paste and lactic acid to foam up on the skin, promoting a brighter, clearer complexion. However, you'll want to use less of the lactic acid paste if you have super sensitive skin.

Murad

Formulated with 10 percent glycolic acid and vitamin C, these peel pads help to reverse any signs of aging, while also protecting the skin against environmental aggressors. Plus, they’re perfect to throw in your carry-on bag when you're traveling.