The bright lights and big city are calling, because you're headed to The Big Apple. Believe me, I understand your feels. Even though I moved away from NYC three years ago, I still have that wanderlust drawing me back to visit every so often. When I do, I want to make the most of my time, because no matter how long you're there, there's never enough time to do everything you want. So, instead of going out to a bar (like you could do at home), you should take advantage of your trip with things to do in NYC without drinking.

There are a ton of iconic landmarks and hidden gems to explore. New York City is also the backdrop to so many movies and shows, that you have to relive the footsteps of some of your favorite characters while you're there. You could channel your inner Sex and the City girl squad by dressing up in your cutest tulle skirt and pumps, and visiting the filming locations.

You could have a beer anytime, but you can only get delicious cookies that are bigger than your hand while roaming around the Upper West Side. Maybe you live in NYC, and your squad's just looking for something different to do on the weekend. Whatever your reasoning may be, if you're not looking to drink, you can add these 12 things to your to-do list instead.

1 Eat A Cupcake On Carrie Bradshaw's Brownstone Steps MsMojo/YouTube If you're a Sex and the City fan, you might know that Carrie's Upper East Side apartment isn't on the Upper East Side after all. The brownstone exterior you see in the show is actually a little further south in Manhattan in the quaint West Village. Right around the corner is a Magnolia Bakery where you and your friends can grab a box of cupcakes and take a pic of you enjoying your sweets in front of Carrie's place. How sweet is that?

2 Pick Up Some Sweets For A Walk Around Central Park Giphy If you haven't had a giant cookie from Levain Bakery in the Upper West Side, you haven't truly lived. Grab a chocolate chip, double chocolate peanut butter, or oatmeal raisin cookie, and snack as you walk around Central Park.

3 Take A 'Gossip Girl' Tour With Your Girl Squad Giphy If you're a major Gossip Girl fan, I'm sure there are a few shooting locations that are on your must-see list while you're in NYC. There are actually so many locations that it might be easier to take a Gossip Girl tour to make sure you cover it all. Just don't forget to caption all of your bestie snaps with, "XOXO, Gossip Girl."

4 Let's Be Honest: A Milk Bar Decorating Class Takes The Cake (Literally) Giphy Any New Yorker knows that Milk Bar is a must for when you're craving something so sweet and delicious. (My go-to is a slice of crack pie — yum!) If you're looking for a sweet time, take a Milk Bar class where you can decorate cakes like their iconic birthday cake and truffles.

5 Head To The Plaza For Afternoon Tea Giphy Pretend you're Eloise or Kevin McCallister from Home Alone, and stop by the Plaza Hotel. You and your squad can dress up in your Sunday best for a little afternoon tea. Caption your tea drinking selfie with, "Spending quali-tea time with the girls."

6 Plan A Picnic In The Park With Epic #Views Of The Skyline oneinchpunch/Fotolia I don't know about you, but when I think of NYC, I think of good food and great sights. Combine the two by having a picnic in Central Park atop one of the rocks. That way, after enjoying a yummy lunch spread, you can kick back and relax with gorgeous views of the skyline.

7 Head To The Met For Coffee With The S To Your B Parisinthe1920s/YouTube New York has a ton of great museums you need to add to your bucket list, but if you could only pick one, you know that Serena and Blair would tell you to head to the Metropolitan Museum of Art. Have a very Gossip Girl-inspired day by savoring coffee and snacks on the steps, just like S and B. Then, stroll on inside to take a look at the gorgeous art.

8 Visit Smorgasburg In Brooklyn nenetus/Fotolia Any foodie will tell you that Smorgasburg in Brooklyn on the weekends is the place to be. You can grab an Instagrammable bite to eat along with shopping for vintage gems. In the summer, you can shop around in the sun in Williamsburg and Prospect Park, and in the winter, they move the market inside.

9 Take The Tram To Roosevelt Island For New #Views Giphy Seeing the #views from the top of the Empire State Building is awesome, but the Roosevelt Island tram gives you a different perspective of the city. All you need is a subway card. Stop by Dylan's Candy Bar before you hop on for some sweets. Then, enjoy the sights from the tram as you travel to the other side.

10 Walk Along The High Line For Food And Shopping Giphy The High Line is another great place for fun sights of the city. There's also a ton of great spots to go shopping and grab a bite to eat. I personally really love getting a slice from Artichoke's Pizza whenever I'm nearby. (It's truly out of this world.)

11 Get Crafty At An Embroidery Class Giphy If DIY is your jam, get crafty at a CraftJam class. They offer classes for cool and whimsy projects that you can take home and showcase in your apartment. You could even make embroidery wall art.