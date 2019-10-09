12 Texts To Send An Old Flame If You're Ready To Rekindle The Romance

When I was in high school, I had an ex who I'd inevitably get back together with every year during the holiday vacation. They lived out of state, but for those two weeks, they'd visit their grandma in my town. And just like clockwork, one of us would reach out via text to test the waters and see if some of that, ahem, "holiday magic" was still alive. What I'm saying is, when it comes to texts to send an old flame to reignite some sparks... oh yeah, I’ve got this.

But here’s the thing about rekindling a romance via text: This only really works if it's something you both want. On the one hand, if you’re still crushing on your ex, there's a chance the feeling is mutual. In that case, shooting your texting shot might be the move. However, it's also really important to respect people's boundaries. If you have a contact agreement in place, or they've made it clear they don't want to keep in touch with you, keep their feelings in mind. But f the state of the relationship is a little friendlier, then testing the waters with a text is a pretty great way to see how you're both feeling. Before you know it, you just might be reawakening a romance with the one who almost got away.

It’s A Special Occasion. Samuel Borges Photography/Shutterstock In my case, I always had an excuse to reach out because the timing was all set around the holiday weekend. That was just the pretext I needed to reach out. So, if you want to text an ex, think if there's any significant occasion that would make the timing make sense. It could be a holiday, a birthday, or something more personal. It also helps that this makes for a good ice-breaker, too. 1. Hey you, I just realized today is your birthday! So, happy birthday! Are you doing anything fun to celebrate? 2. Hi [ex’s name], I was just thinking bout you because I remember how much you love Halloween and it made me curious what you were dressing up as this year. Something spooky? 3. Hey! I just heard the good news! [person’s name] happened to mention [good news] so I just wanted to reach out and say congrats! Are you doing anything special to celebrate? 4. Hiya! So, it’s my birthday this weekend and we're gonna get together to [activity or event] and I’d really love it if you came. I'd love to see you and catch up.

Heading Down Memory Lane. Not sure how to start the text? Consider tying it to a memory that's significant to the two of you. Bonus points if it is likely to stir some nostalgia and romantic feelings in the recipient. 5. [Name of song] came on the radio and it totally made me remember when we [event], so I just had to say hi and see how you’re doing. 6. Hey you, I just randomly remembered [funny memory] and spit out my drink. I tried to explain it to my friends but I know only you would get why that was so funny! 7. Heya, I was just at [location] and it made me remember how much fun we had there. I’d love to get together and catch up sometime. 8. Hey stranger, I really miss kissing you. Want to come over and make out?