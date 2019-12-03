After you're done shopping for big, expensive gifts for everyone on your list, splurging once more on stocking stuffers feels like the last thing you want to do. With so many names on your gift-giving list — your partner, your best friend, your family, maybe even your colleagues, etc. — the holiday season can be hard on your credit card. If this sounds like you (Hi! It's me too), don't worry, because Elite Daily rounded up a dozen fun and unique stocking stuffers, all for under $60, so you don't have to get a case of the winter wallet blues during what's supposed to be the most wonderful time of the year.

If you've got an SO who loves dark chocolate and premium cocktails, a BFF who lives for reading their daily horoscopes while drinking a glass of wine, or a parent who lives for the fresh scent of a new candle, there's a little something special for everyone you've got to shop for in this gift guide. By shopping this list, it means that the hard part is over. All you have to do is click add to cart, stuff all of those stockings, and be on your merry way.

The coffee or tea lover in your life will swoon over this beautiful "garden party" mug. It'll brighten up even the gloomiest days, and the monogram adds a sweet, personalized touch.

For your friend who absolutely lives for bubble tea, we've got the perfect desk accessory: Meet Pearl, the boba tea light. She even comes with her own bobas, which move around when you pick her up.

Astrology jewelry makes for the ultimate personal-meets-practical gift for your most stylish friends. Easy to pair with any other pieces they wear (while also celebrating their star sign), these rose gold stainless steel necklaces hit the mark every time.

When (boxed) wine equals life, it's time to bust out this *franny* pack. It comes with five pins, including one for "best franz."

The Cocktail Box Co.'s Old Fashioned Cocktail Kit serves six hand-crafted premium cocktails, and is equipped with a spoon and muddler, cocktail picks, and a hand-knit cocktail napkin. Your bae will be an on-the-go bartender in no time.

Be the type of gift giver who gives chocolate, especially when that chocolate is made from cocoa infused with porter beer. Every purchase of this delectable treat helps provide meals for those in need via Happy Day Brands' partnership with local food banks.

The Art of Shaving's Sandalwood Starter Kit has got everything your boo could possibly need, including pre-shave oil, shaving cream, and after-shave balm, to leave their skin silky smooth without a triple-digit bill.

If your true love is a sweetheart who loves accessorizing, this beautiful pair of drop earrings is such a thoughtful gift. Each is accentuated with gorgeous stones and a stunning wired heart.

Your mom’s not a regular mom, she’s a cool mom, and she deserves a little something extra special this holiday season. This sparkly, stemless wine cup doesn't just shine bright; it'll also keep her favorite beverage extra chilled with its triple insulation.

Nothing says the holidays quite like the smell of a balsam fir tree. That's why Yankee Candle's Evergreen Mist candle from its Mountain Holiday Collection makes for the perfect stocking stuffer. With notes of pine, evergreen bark, and, of course, balsam, you'll wonder if you just stepped into a snow-covered forest rather than your own living room.

Deck the halls with bows of holly, roses, or daisies. Show a special someone how much you care around the holidays with a fresh bouquet of flowers, courtesy of The Bouqs, that'll feel bright even during a blizzard.

It's beginning to look a lot like wine o'clock. For your special someone who loves snuggling up on a snowy day, streaming holiday classics, and enjoying a glass of wine, this delicious Napa Valley cabernet has you covered.

