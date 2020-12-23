Sometimes, you need a little art to fuel your sexy fantasies. For some people, that could be high-quality porn for purchase. (Shout-out to OnlyFans.) Reading smut or listening to audio erotica are also viable, artful options. But sometimes you want seductive visuals and a narrative that stimulates your brain, among other parts of your body. You want to hear something that'll give you goosebumps, and that probably won't be the cheesy dialogue and annoying muzak in traditional porn. The perfect alternative is to watch a sexy music video before masturbating. You get the finesse of feature films in a four-minute long, juicy, beautiful bite.

Whether you're into pop, rock, reggaeton, or R&B, you've got plenty of options for pre-pleasure videos. No, not all of the following videos have concrete storylines. What they do have in common, however, is distinct imagery and immaculate vibes. Bonus points to you if you enjoy roleplaying in the bedroom, because through these videos, you can be Madam President's dirty little secret or the dominatrix of someone's dreams. You can indulge in your fantasy of making love in the woods, hooking up with hot strangers, attending an orgy, or hooking up with an ex.

Music videos provide the perfect soundtrack (literally) to our sexiest fantasies. Here are 11 to watch next time you're feeling the heat.

1. "Positions" by Ariana Grande Ariana Grande has timeless sex appeal, and that's apparent in "Positions."

2. "Moment" by Victoria Monét If ethereal, dreamy sex is your fantasy, Victoria Monét delivers in "Moment."

3. "Lights Up" by Harry Styles Harry Styles. Sweaty hotties in the great outdoors. You do the math.

4. "You Should Be Sad" by Halsey In a similar vein, watch "You Should Be Sad" if you've ever wanted to wrangle in a hot cowgirl.

5. "Boyfriend" by Selena Gomez Maybe we can't go to suave bars and have random hookups these days, but we can dream, right?

6. "Wonder" by Shawn Mendes All my former TwiHards and folklore stans, this sexy forest moment is for you.

7. "Easy" (ft. Mark Ronson) by Troye Sivan & Kacey Musgraves As if the original "Easy" video wasn't sexy enough, the remix has all kinds of hot, campy, vintage vibes.

8. "Rascal (Superstar)" by Tinashe Tinashe literally writhes around in latex, leather, cheetah print, and fur. What's not to love?

9. "Sex With My Ex" by Fletcher If you get off to your ex sometimes, there's a safe space with a Fletcher.

10. "F&MU (Quarantine Style)" by Kehlani Speaking of fantasizing about sexy exes, get into Kehlani's bop about delicious backsliding.

11. "la luz (Fín)" by Kali Uchis & Jhay Cortez Kali Uchis is already a babe, but this video really seals the deal.