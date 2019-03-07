Being a royal is often pretty stuffy work. There are so many rules to follow and etiquette to adhere to, so when, for a moment, you get to see Prince William and Kate Middleton let down their hair a little bit, get playful, and just have some fun together, it's great. That's because it's in those moments you actually get see them as people — and as a couple, which apparently includes a healthy amount of competition. Which is why I never get tired of photos of Will and Kate being sporty together because they're just, well, adorable.

Both William and Kate are very athletic and they never miss a chance to show it off. Whether that's hitting the slopes on a ski trip, racing rowboats, challenging each other to table tennis, or just kicking around a soccer ball. In these more common than you might think moments, you really do get to see the couple’s playful side and it’s nice to know they don’t always take things too seriously. So, whether you're a fan of the royals or not, prepare to be charmed by these photos of the couple embracing their playful side together, because they really are undeniably endearing.

1 Playing table tennis in Scotland. WPA Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Kate’s competitive side was on full display when she challenged William to a game of table tennis while the couple were visiting the Donald Dewar Leisure centre in Scotland. By the way, Kate won!

2 Hiking in Bhutan. Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images During a visit to Bhutan in 2016, the royal couple took in the spectacular scenery while on a hike to up to the famed Tiger's Nest Monastery.

3 Racing in London. Chris Jackson/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images While visiting the London Marathon Training Day at the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park in Feb. 2017, the pair took the opportunity to have little racing competition of their own.

4 Sailing in Auckland. Hannah Peters/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images During their royal tour of Australia in 2014, the couple went boating in Auckland, New Zealand, after doing a little friendly racing themselves on the Waitemata Harbour.

5 Watching the America's Cup World Series Race. WPA Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images While they may not have been in on the competition this time, Kate and William still enjoyed getting out on the water in July 2016 in Portsmouth while watching the America's Cup World Series Race on the Solent.

6 Abseiling in Wales. Chris Jackson/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Never a couple to turn down an athletic challenge, William and Kate tried their hands at abseiling while visiting the Towers Residential Outdoor Education Centre in Wales back in Nov. 2015.

7 Kicking the ball around in Belfast. Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images While visiting Northern Ireland in February, the couple spent the day getting sporty with activities including archery, canoeing, and, of course, kicking around the ball on the field at Windsor Park football stadium in Belfast.

8 Kicking the ball around in India. WPA Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images While visiting India in 2016, both William and Kate got in the fun playing a little soccer while visiting the Banganga Water tank in Mumbai.

9 Kicking the ball around in London. WPA Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Are you sensing a pattern? Yep, these two never miss a chance to kick the ball around when they see one, including here in London in July 2012 while visiting Bacon's College.

10 Playing Bandy hockey in Stockholm. Chris Jackson/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Kate put her field hockey skills to the test when she and William received a lesson in Bandy hockey while on a royal visit to Stockholm, Sweden in Jan. 2018.

11 Playing around in England. Chris Jackson/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images The couple put their reflexes to the test while playing a reaction game at the new gym during the launch of the Association's National Football Centre at St George's Park in Oct. 2012.