12 Necklaces To Propose With If Rings Aren’t Your Partner’s Thing

Making the decision to propose to your partner might feel like a natural and instinctual choice. Selecting the item you’ll propose to them with? This can be a little more complicated. When choosing a piece of jewelry to give your partner, you need something that signifies your lifelong commitment and suits their unique sense of style. Traditionally, you might pick out an engagement ring — but rings aren’t everyone’s cup of tea, and they’re not your only option. If your partner prefers other jewelry, consider proposing with a necklace instead.

According to The Knot’s 2019 Jewelry & Engagement Study, four percent of couples choose not to exchange rings at their proposal. This could be for a variety of reasons — from the cost (the average engagement ring costs $5,900) to simply a matter of personal preference. By selecting a piece of jewelry that feels more authentic to your partner’s taste, you’re giving them something they will love to wear for years and decades to come. And ultimately, that’s more important than sticking with tradition.

These 11 necklaces all have different styles and price points, but any one of them would make a fabulous choice for a proposal. Plus, they’re all timeless, so you don’t have to worry about them going out of style.

1. Mejuri Diamond Necklace Mejuri Diamond Necklace $285 | Mejuri This simple round-cut diamond pendant is made with 14K solid gold, and the diamond is ethically sourced from a conflict-free supplier. It’s a delicate piece that still makes a major statement, and it looks great layered with other dainty necklaces if you want to purchase a few.

2. Diamond Solitaire Pendant Diamond Solitaire Pendant $450 | Blue Nile Select your own diamond sizing for this necklace — Blue Nile lets you choose anything from ¼ carat to 1 carat, depending on your budget. It also comes in white or yellow gold. It’s a glamorous piece that will definitely catch people’s attention.

3. Tiffany Infinity Pendant Tiffany Infinity Pendant $300 | Tiffany & Co. Not feeling a diamond? This Tiffany pendant has an infinity design that perfectly captures your commitment to forever with your love. It also comes with a double chain to symbolize the two of you joining together.

4. Ring Holder Necklace Ring Holder Necklace $98 | AliCArt on Etsy If you do want to get a ring, but your partner wants to wear it differently, consider buying this pendant alongside it so they can display the ring around their neck. It’s designed to make the ring look like an integral part of the necklace design.

5. Engravable Bar Necklace Engravable Bar Necklace $375 | Blue Nile For a personal touch, get this simple bar necklace and engrave it with your partner’s new initials, the date or your engagement, or another day or word that means something to you. You could even write the GPS coordinates of the place you first met.

6. Moissanite Solitaire Pendant Moissanite Solitaire Pendant $1,291 | Charles & Colvard Moissanite is a natural stone that looks almost exactly like a diamond, but for a fraction of the price — plus, it has an even higher refractive index, which makes it more sparkly.

7. Mother Of Pearl Locket Stilla Gold Mother of Pearl Locket Necklace $375 | Astley Clarke Mother of pearl is thought to symbolize good luck and prosperity, and what better energy to bring into your new life together? This locket can be customized with a personal photograph and engraving of your choice.

8. Two Initial Necklace 14k Gold Asymmetrical Multiple Initials Necklace $295 | Zoe Lev Another dainty option is this asymmetrical piece from Los Angeles jeweler Zoe Lev. You can choose two initials (you and your partner’s names) or three (if you want to include an initial for the last name you’ll share).

9. Engravable Diamond Disc Pendant Engravable Diamond Disc Pendant $625 | Blue Nile This small 14K yellow gold disc is surrounded by a halo of pavé diamonds. It can be engraved with the cursive initial of your partner’s new last name, if they’re choosing to change it.

10. Diamond Letter Necklace Diamond Letter Necklace $260 | ZoeLevJewelry on Etsy This tiny letter necklace is inlaid with pavé diamonds and comes in white, yellow, or rose gold. It also looks lovely layered with a simple diamond pendant.

11. Moissanite Necklace With Diamond Halo Moissanite Necklace With Diamond Halo $285.66 | BuyArtJewels on Etsy This necklace combines a large 0.35 carat moissanite central stone with tiny diamonds around the halo. There's also a miniature bow detail for an unconventional touch.