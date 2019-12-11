The holidays are on their way. With barely two weeks until vacations commence, it's time for everyone to get into the spirit of the season. TV is ready. From Dec. 12 to 16, there are no less than 20 titles with the words "Christmas" or "Holiday" in them arriving across broadcast and cable, not to mention a few non-holiday live specials trying to ride the viewer wave. But for the cord-cutters, what's available for the holiday? Luckily, Netflix jumped in with both feet. These Christmas movies to watch on Netflix are all exclusive originals. And they are all as good or better than anything on regular TV.

Netflix first started getting in on the Christmas game back in 2017 with The Christmas Prince taking over all of your feeds. Since then, the streaming service has performed its own version of "Christmas Creep," and by 2019, the first "holiday-themed" films were arriving the morning after Halloween. (Lifetime and Hallmark would approve.) With three years of holiday specials from Nailed It! to the Great British Baking Show, Netflix has already caught up to its competitors this year. And there are easily a dozen Netflix original movies to watch this holiday season. So grab your favorite blanket, cozy up by the fire, and get ready to be home for the holiday.

1. 'The Christmas Prince Trilogy' Netflix on YouTube This series includes 2017's A Christmas Prince and 2018's A Christmas Prince: A Royal Wedding, and now A Christmas Prince: The Royal Baby. Here's the synopsis: Christmas brings the ultimate gift to Aldovoan: a royal baby. But first, Queen Amber must save her family and kingdom by unwrapping a monarchy mystery.

2. 'Klaus' Netflix on YouTube Synopsis: A selfish postman and a reclusive toymaker form an unlikely friendship, delivering joy to a cold, dark town that desperately needs it.

3. 'The Christmas Chronicles' Netflix on YouTube Synopsis: After accidentally crashing Santa's sleigh, a brother & sister pull and all-nighter to save Christmas with a savvy, straight-talking St. Nick. Netflix has already ordered a sequel for next year.

4. 'Let It Snow' Netflix on YouTube Synopsis: A snowstorm hits a small town on a cold Christmas Eve, affecting the friendships, love lives, and futures of several high school seniors.

5. 'Holiday Rush' Netflix on YouTube Synopsis: A widowed radio DJ and his four spoiled kids need to tighten their belts and pull together when their life of luxury turns lean just before Christmas.

6. 'The Princess Switch' Netflix on YouTube Synopsis: When a down-to-earth Chicago baker and soon-to-be princess discover they look like twins, they hatch a Christmastime plan to trade places.

7. 'Christmas Inheritance' Netflix on YouTube Synopsis: To inherit her father's company, socialite Ellen must first visit his small hometown, where she learns the value of hard work and helping others.

8. 'Home For Christmas' Netflix on YouTube Synopsis: Tired of the constant comments on the relationship status, perpetually single Johanne starts a 24-day hunt for a boyfriend to bring home for Christmas.

9. 'The Knight Before Christmas' Netflix on YouTube Synopsis: Medieval magic sends a 14th-century knight to modern-day Ohio, where he falls for a high school science teacher who's disillusioned by love.

10. 'The Holiday Calendar' Netflix on YouTube Synopsis: A talented photographer stuck in a dead-end job inherits an antique Advent calendar that may be predicting the future – and pointing her toward love.

11. 'Holiday In The Wild' Netflix on YouTube Synopsis: When her husband abruptly ends their marriage, empty nester Kate embarks on a solo second honeymoon in Africa, finding purpose – and potential romance.