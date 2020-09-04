12 Best Fall Plus-Size Jackets & Coats That Are Lightweight & Impossibly Cute

Yes, summer is nearing its end, but that means it’s time for what I consider to be the most fashionable of all the seasons: fall. With pants, turtlenecks, scarves, and all the layering possibilities, autumn is teeming with opportunity to put together some seriously cool looks. One necessary staple to pull off a successful, autumn outfit? A bomb plus-size fall jacket.

Every year, fall has a way of sneaking up on me. One day, I’m walking around in shorts and a tank top, and the next, I’m shivering non-stop. And even after that first initial change in weather, the days can go from hot to freezing in a matter of hours. It’s best you don’t get caught off guard by the shifts in temperature. That's why the best fall jacket is a breathable one of a medium weight.

With these considerations in mind, I’ve rounded up some must-have, plus-size fall jackets. Since you’ll be wearing it for a full season, it’s imperative you choose a jacket that fits into your existing wardrobe well and that you like enough to wear over and over again. Check out some of these stunning plus-size fall jackets below.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Elite Daily's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Chic and Curvy's Coat with Faux Fur Collar ($65, Chic and Curvy) has a funky yet easy-to-match pattern. Its cape-like quality will make you feel as comfy as if you were wearing a blanket. And if you're afraid of the wind on your neck, the faux fur collar will keep you protected.

Whoever said you can't wear white after Labor Day is a bold-faced liar. If you're in the market for an investment jacket that's high-quality and made to last you for seasons to come, Pari Passu's White Cotton Stretch Blazer ($495, Pari Passu) is your best bet. Perfect for those "not too cold, but not exactly warm" days, this blazer is a perfect wardrobe staple you can dress up or down. Even better, the brand uses science-backed research to ensure you can find your best fit.

Leather jackets are the perfect look for fall; the streamlined, sleek fabric fits well with the darker days. This Moto Vegan Leather Biker Jacket ($69, Honey's Child Boutique) has a fitted and cropped look, meaning it'll go wonderfully with all of your high-waisted pieces.

With the feel of a denim jacket and a look that's just a little bit more formal and streamlined, a corduroy jacket is screaming your name for fall. Old Navy's Cropped Corduroy Trucker Jacket ($40, Old Navy) is warm enough to protect you from chillier days, but worn open, this jacket is perfect any time. Not to mention, this gorgeous army green is irresistible.

Camo is great for fall because the muted greens pair so well with other classic autumn shades like burgundy and burnt orange. Shun Melson's Camo Red Lip Jacket ($69, Shun Melson) combines that with its Rocky Horror-esque lip details, making it a prime statement jacket. Depending on the styles you prefer, you can get this jacket oversized, cropped, or sleeveless.

If you're in a colder location, this Plus Cream Borg Midi Coat ($64, PrettyLittleThing) will keep you feeling warm and, most importantly, cute. The fuzzy material adds texture to your look, while the cream color cuts through the sea of black most people favor in the colder weather.

A trench coat, but make it metallic. The Coming Over Glam Trench ($36, Johntines Boutique) is like if Neo's coat in The Matrix had a baby with a brick of gold. You'll feel and look like a million bucks in this shiny jacket.

I am a total sucker for vinyl. I love how slinky and shiny the material is — and it's deceptively warm. With ASOS' Curve Vinyl Tie Waist Jacket ($64, ASOS), you'll be the chicest person out there. Rain or shine, the glossy vinyl ensures you stand out.

I hope you're ready for some sweater weather. If you are, then these Side Eye Tulle Hem Cardigans ($49, Honey's Child Boutique) will quickly become your autumn go-to. They're color-blocked, which adds a little extra pop of color to your outfit without overwhelming it. And these sweaters are slightly oversized for ultimate coziness.

Fall is for plaid; that's just a fact. And this Melloday Plaid Print Jacket ($37, Nordstrom Rack) is a pretty simple take on the pattern. It has two pockets, and the soft, baby pink will have you dreaming of spring even on the gloomiest of days.

Jean jackets are a must-have for every season, and Ashley Stewart's Medium Wash Denim Jacket ($15, Ashley Stewart) is a classic take on the style. Whether you want to go all out with a Canadian tuxedo or just love the comfort of denim, this jean jacket can follow you from work all the way to a night out.

Walmart's Women's Plus Size Faux Fur Parka ($39, Walmart) will carry you through the beginning of fall to the end of winter — and it couldn't be a more fun companion. The faux fur trend was everywhere last year, and this year will likely be the same. Pair this jacket with some oversized sunglasses, and you'll feel like you're on the run from the paparazzi.