11 Women Reveal Their Partners' Grossest Habits & OMG, I'm Gagging

Love comes in many forms, but I believe one of the clearest indicators of true love is the ability to stomach your partner's grossest habits and still think they're the sexiest person in the world. I mean, if you can watch someone squeeze blackheads out of their pores and pluck stray hairs from goodness knows where, and you still want to kiss them every morning and night, wow. It is love.

I also have a theory that — while everyone has their own bizarre, private rituals and habits — there is always one person in a relationship who is substantially grosser than their counterpart. And truth be told, I think I've taken that prize in most of my relationships. I snore and drool when I sleep, have rarely (if ever) finished a meal without getting food on my face or clothing, and — to quote my ex — kissing me in the morning is "the equivalent of sticking your mouth into cat litter." Take a number, gents.

On the flip side, my boyfriends have had their fair share of disgusting habits as well, from asking me to peel their sunburnt skin off in sheets (OK, that one was surprisingly satisfying) to leaving sweaty, smelly gym clothes in their car for weeks at a time (no satisfaction in that one).

After chatting with 11 women, many confessed that they probably had grosser habits than their SOs... But they still had plenty to say about their boyfriends' and girlfriends' unbecoming behavior. And let me tell 'ya, after reading a few of these, I'm feeling a whole lot better about my drooling. Read at your own risk.

I'm glad she was able to turn this around.

My SO didn't wash his hair for like, seven months. He'd decided that his 'natural oils' were much healthier than shampoo. And when I said something about how that, uh, wasn't great, he said, 'Wake up, sheeple!' But one day I came home with a shampoo bar as a gift, and now he shampoos his hair!

—Meredith*, 24

Maybe this fellow could use a shampoo bar, too?

So, sometimes my boyfriend doesn't wash his hair. And like yeah, same. But he uses gel? So he'll shower, and his hair gets crunchy with this product and damp and just... Why.

—Danielle, 23

*Gags some more*

He doesn't really have any gross habits... Well, other than drinking pickle juice.

—Daniela*, 24

Olive you, but ew.

My husband loves black olives and puts them on everything. Like, he'll eat chicken tenders with cheese and black olives. Nothing else. It's v gross.

—Meghan, 24

(TBH, I do this, too.)

My girlfriend will file the dead skin off of her feet while we're watching TV. It makes like a scraping, scratching sound and skeeves me the eff out.

—Margot*, 25

I feel like this gentleman (using that term loosely) needs to see a dermatologist?

When he gets home from work, he spends a good hour with his hands up and down every available opening of his boxers. And he will stand in front of where I'm sitting with one leg propped up right next to my face and reach into the leg hole as far as his arm will go and dig and scratch with such concentration that you would think he's deactivating a bomb. I am seriously repulsed by it. He does not care what room he's in either. Kitchen, bedroom, living room. Nothing is off limits.

—/u/PrettySmartAndHumble

Somebody get this boy some tweezers.

My boyfriend gets these really long, stray hairs around his upper back and shoulder area, and he always asks me to pluck them. I have never pulled a single one out and we've been together over two years.

—Tori, 24

Pro tip: Don't mop your sweat up with table items.

We weren't in a relationship, but I once went out with a guy who wiped the sweat on the back of his neck with his napkin at dinner. While we were eating. Ugh, I can still picture it.

—Carrie*, 25

Praying this woman never mistook these bottles for apple juice.

[My ex] would pee in water bottles and just leave them in my room.

—/u/xcdp10

At least it's not pickle juice, right?

This isn't necessarily the grossest habit, but my boyfriend audibly gulps when he drinks water. Every freaking time. It drives me insane.

—Alice, 25

Hope she's into hawks.

My husband goes a really long time without cutting his toenails. They turn into like talons. Toelons, if you will.

—Katie, 25

Feeling better about your own gross, secret habits? Same.

Check out the entire Gen Why series and other videos on Facebook and the Bustle app across Apple TV, Roku, and Amazon Fire TV.

Check out the “Best of Elite Daily” stream in the Bustle App for more stories just like this!

*Names have been changed. Quotes have been edited and condensed for clarity.