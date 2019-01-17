It's hard to believe that Valentine's Day is around the corner, but hopefully you've recovered from celebrating the holidays and ringing in the new year and are ready to love on your honey! While V-Day can be stressful, what with planning a memorable evening and getting the perfect gift and all, just try to remember that it's a chance to take a breath and spend some QT with your partner. To make your life a little easier, here are some ideas for Valentine’s Day 2020 gifts for men and women under $100.

Now, if you're deciding how much to spend, it's always a good idea to be on the same page with your partner. Setting a dollar amount for a Valentine's Day gift can help you with your shopping, and can possibly help avoid any potential awkwardness. Speaking from experience, I once gave a boyfriend of six months tickets to see his favorite band in concert, while he gave me... a card. In his defense, we hadn't really talked about what we were going to do to celebrate V-Day. So, please learn from my experience and set a budget with your babe! Whether you go big or go small, just remember it's the thought that counts.