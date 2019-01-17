It's hard to believe that Valentine's Day is around the corner, but hopefully you've recovered from celebrating the holidays and ringing in the new year and are ready to love on your honey! While V-Day can be stressful, what with planning a memorable evening and getting the perfect gift and all, just try to remember that it's a chance to take a breath and spend some QT with your partner. To make your life a little easier, here are some ideas for Valentine’s Day 2019 gifts for men and women under $100.

Now, if you're deciding how much to spend, it's always a good idea to be on the same page with your partner. Setting a dollar amount for a Valentine's Day gift can help you with your shopping, and can possibly help avoid any potential awkwardness. Speaking from experience, I once gave a boyfriend of six months tickets to see his favorite band in concert, while he gave me... a card. In his defense, we hadn't really talked about what we were going to do to celebrate V-Day. So, please learn from my experience and set a budget with your babe! Whether you go big or go small, just remember it's the thought that counts.

Diptyque Damascena Candle Diptyque Damascena Candle $72 Barneys.com This limited edition candle is a floral fragrance featuring the Damask rose. The candle's container and package are inspired by the flower's colors and will make a glam statement on your mantle or coffee table. Buy Now!

Vesper Vibrator Pendant Vesper Vibrator $69 Catbirdnyc.com This gift is both functional and fashionable! This vibrator is elegant and can be worn as a pendant, tucked under your sweater... or not! Vesper’s 4 speeds and 2 modes (pulsing and constant) are whisper quiet, and a convenient USB charger makes it easy to enjoy anywhere. Buy Now!

Connor Monogrammed Notecard Set Connor Monogrammed Notecard Set $75 Barneys.com Put a spin on sending your honey a love letter and instead gift them with some personalized stationery! This classic stationery set includes 12 ivory notecards, each hand-stamped with a letter monogram, and 12 orange-tissue-lined envelopes. This is the perfect gift for someone who loves a hand-written note. Buy Now!

Kitten Mitten Bracelet Kitten Mitten Bracelet $56 Catbirdnyc.com This beautiful sterling silver hand bracelet is delicate and cool, a graceful accent to your honey's hand! One size fits all! Buy Now!

Glacier Confection Truffle Heart Boxes Glacier Confection Truffle Heart Boxes $60 Glacierconfection.com Chocolates are a Valentine's Day staple, but put a modern spin on a classic gift with a truffle box from Glacier Confection. You can choose bold flavors like strawberry champagne, apple ghost chili, blood orange and honey, and watermelon and feta! They also offer a range of cute patterned boxes, so get customizing!

Burrow Terracotta Geometric Pillow Burrow Terracotta Geometric Pillow $59 Burrow.com Burrow offers a fabulous range of cozy pillows and throws to help make your honey's home comfy and warm. What better way to celebrate Valentine's Day than with a good cuddle? This bohemian style will be a lovely addition to your bae's decor. Buy Now!

Giles And Brother Railroad Spike Cuff Giles And Brother Railroad Spike Cuff $75 Gilesandbrother.com This bold cuff in brass is a classic Giles and Brother staple, and you can customize this cuff for your loved one. This also comes in a large size, and is available in gold, rose gold, silver oxide, hematite finished brass.

Folio Society Edition of Pride And Prejudice Folio Society Edition of Pride And Prejudice $68 FolioSociety.com/usa The Folio Society specializes in beautifully illustrated collector's editions of your favorite books. This edition comes in a protective box, and will be a timeless addition to your loved one's library. Buy Now!

Kikkerland Portable BBQ Suitcase Kikkerland Portable BBQ Suitcase $76 Amazon.com If your honey loves camping, this portable steel grill is a perfect gift idea! This is a charcoal, stainless steel grill that can accommodate cooking for a party of two! The red metal case locks and closes securely for easy transport, and also looks super cute. Buy Now!

Meundies Onesie Meundies Onesie $78 Meundies.com Meunides has a fabulous and super cute collection of, you guessed it, undies, but they also have incredible onesies. Give your honey the gift of cozy, with a softer-than-soft, relaxed fit, long sleeve onesie. Featuring a center front zipper, a hoodie with a drawstring, and a tapered leg. Plus, with a pattern this cute, who could resist it? Buy Now!