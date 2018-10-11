11 Underrated Things Your Brother Does For You That You Should Probably Thank Him For

Your relationship with your brother is unlike any other relationship in your life. You've known him since day one, and you truly understand each other (which means you also know exactly how to push each other's buttons). At the end of the day, you know he's always there for you. There are a ton of underrated things your brother does for you that you might not even recognize in the moment, but when you do, you should probably thank him for them.

He's one of your most loyal supporters and trusted confidants. He's there through all of the boyfriends or girlfriends, and best friends who come and go throughout your life, and he never judges you for any of the decisions you make. He loves you unconditionally, and never hesitates to jump in if you need a helping hand. He's in a category all his own, and you're eternally grateful for everything he does for you. And even though your relationship can get strained by family quarrels or other drama, you know that he will be there for you.

The next time he does one of these things, make sure you acknowledge it, and thank him for it later. He'll appreciate it, and it'll only make your bond stronger.

1 He Tells You When You're Being Dumb Giphy Brothers are straight-up honest with you, and they don't like to sugarcoat things. If you're being dramatic, or just plain silly, you bet you'll hear about it from him.

2 He Watches Out For You Giphy Even if it doesn't always seem like it, your brother is watching out for you. He watches the people around you to make sure they're treating you the way you deserve to be treated, and he will step in at a moment's notice if he thinks you're being threatened in any way. He's your biggest defender, even if he doesn't act like it all the time.

3 He Defends You To Your Parents Giphy He will always be your backup whenever you get into a fight with the parental unit. And even if he doesn't necessarily agree with your side, he'll back you up in front of your parents and talk to you about it later. (He can't leave you hanging in your time of need!)

4 He Tells You When You're About To Make A Fashion Mishap Giphy On more than one occasion, my brother has said something to me along the lines of, "You're really wearing that?" Even though it might hurt your feelings in the moment, he saves you from the embarrassing pics that might follow a regrettable outfit choice. And you might not thank him for it verbally (he's not allowed to know he was right), but you're definitely thanking him in your head.

5 He Comforts You When You're Down Giphy Need a shoulder to cry on? Your brother's always got you. Whether you're getting over a breakup or failed job interview, or just had a crappy day, you know you can call him up for a little guidance. He may even have some Chinese takeout or a pint of ice cream waiting, too.

6 He Knows How To Make You Laugh Giphy Growing up together means that you likely have a similar sense of humor. Your bro is one of the few people who can make you laugh till you cry, and you're glad you have him around for that very reason.

7 He Gives You The Tough Love You Need (But Don't Want To Hear From Anyone Else) Giphy You're stubborn and don't like admitting when you're wrong, but your brother never hesitates to call you out. Sometimes it's annoying hearing the truth, but deep down, you know that he means well. Plus, you'd rather hear it from him than your parents, anyway.

8 He Motivates You To Work Harder Giphy Your brother is your biggest cheerleader in everything from your professional to your personal life. He wants nothing but the best for you, and if he knows that your dreams are at your fingertips, he has no problem pushing you to get there.

9 He Pretends To Relate To "Girl Problems" Giphy Even though there's a lot of things he doesn't understand about your life, he'll absolutely pretend like he relates to it if he thinks it'll make you feel better. You can talk to him about everything from period cramps to your school's queen bee, and he'll always lend an ear to help you work through what you're dealing with.

10 He Doesn't Let You Take Things Too Seriously Giphy Your brother wants you to live your life to the fullest, and that means embracing the fact that things won't always go according to plan. His sense of humor keeps you on your toes, and he usually knows how to get you to relax.