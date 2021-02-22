It was only a matter of time before the internet went nuts with tweets about Lucy Hale and Skeet Ulrich kissing. And that time has officially come. It's now. The internet is officially abuzz with fans reacting to multiple photos of Hale and Ulrich in Page Six on Feb. 22 on what appeared to be a lunch date.

What made it look so much like a date, you ask? Well, for starters, there are photos of them kissing and holding hands across their table as they waited for their food at the Sweet Butter Cafe in Los Angeles. In photos reportedly taken following their lunch, the couple can be seen embracing each other as they stroll around the neighborhood.

So, yeah. I think it's safe to say that they were giving off major "on a date" vibes. And, as you can imagine, fans have some major thoughts on the matter. For the most part, they're just shocked by the new pairing. Some fans are fascinated by their age gap (Ulrich is 51, while Hale is 31), some fans are defending it, and others are simply bummed another one of their celebrity crushes may be off the market. Such is life.

Read all of the many thoughts on the matter for yourself below:

This fan found it shockingly random.

The day seemed unforeseeable and yet... here it is.

Obviously, some 'Riverdale' fans were curious what the pairing meant for the show.

Some people were, um, not pleased with the pairing.

People's brains may or may not be breaking over this information.

There were obvs some jealous people out there.

...and some haters.

But lots of people are chill with their age difference.

Some fans are just really protective over their girl Hale.