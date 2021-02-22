11 Tweets About Lucy Hale & Skeet Ulrich Kissing From Fans Who Are Shook
It was only a matter of time before the internet went nuts with tweets about Lucy Hale and Skeet Ulrich kissing. And that time has officially come. It's now. The internet is officially abuzz with fans reacting to multiple photos of Hale and Ulrich in Page Six on Feb. 22 on what appeared to be a lunch date.
What made it look so much like a date, you ask? Well, for starters, there are photos of them kissing and holding hands across their table as they waited for their food at the Sweet Butter Cafe in Los Angeles. In photos reportedly taken following their lunch, the couple can be seen embracing each other as they stroll around the neighborhood.
So, yeah. I think it's safe to say that they were giving off major "on a date" vibes. And, as you can imagine, fans have some major thoughts on the matter. For the most part, they're just shocked by the new pairing. Some fans are fascinated by their age gap (Ulrich is 51, while Hale is 31), some fans are defending it, and others are simply bummed another one of their celebrity crushes may be off the market. Such is life.
Read all of the many thoughts on the matter for yourself below:
All in all, the consensus seems to be the pairing is random. But, like, maybe random in a good way?!
Prior to his rumored new relationship with Hale, Ulrich had been married twice: to Georgina Cates from 1997 to 2005 and to Amelia Jackson-Gray from 2012 to 2015.
Hale was very briefly linked to Colton Underwood following his split from Cassie Randolph. But, for the most part, she has been happily single as of late. “When I was younger, I was constantly wanting to be with or date someone because I was so deathly afraid of being single or by myself,” Hale told Cosmopolitan in their March 2020 issue. “Now, I’m at the point where if I meet someone, they better really elevate my life, because I love being single.”
Here's to hoping Ulrich is able to "elevate" her life in the way she was hoping her future partner would!